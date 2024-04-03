Here’s a List of Government-Approved Fake Phone Numbers

If you’re looking for a fake phone number to use, it turns out there’s a list available in Australia.

The Australia Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has an entire section of its website dedicated to fake phone numbers.

Why fake numbers?

Works of fiction like movies and TV shows often need to include phone numbers. The problem is that people can then try and call those numbers for funsies.

An example of this is in an episode of How I Met Your Mother. The character of Barney puts his mobile number on a sign that is broadcast on SuperBowl Sunday. The number, 1-877-987-6401, was subsequently inundated with calls from fans.

In this case, the show was prepared. It controlled the number and Neil Patrick Harris recorded a message for it.

But this is certainly not the norm. In many cases, the inclusion of a seemingly random phone number in fiction can result in a real person being called up repeatedly.

[related_content first=”1201813″]

As such, ACMA urges creatives to use fake phone numbers as a means if privacy.

Do not use real phone numbers in radio, books, films and television. People often call them,” the ACMA website states.

“We have phone numbers you can use for the work you publish or broadcast.”

These could also be used in place of a real phone number in cases where you don’t want to give your number out.

How to use them

You don’t need to apply to use the fake phone numbers and they can be utilised straight away. All you need to do is visit the ACMA site, pick one and you’re good to go.

There are four different categories of fake phone numbers – mobile numbers, 1800 numbers, 1300 numbers, a 1900 number and landline numbers. The latter includes regional codes for states and territories from across the country.

Here are the current mobile numbers:

0491 570 006

0491 570 156

0491 570 157

0491 570 158

0491 570 159

0491 570 110

0491 570 313

0491 570 737

0491 571 266

0491 571 491

0491 571 804

0491 572 549

0491 572 665

0491 572 983

0491 573 770

0491 573 087

0491 574 118

0491 574 632

0491 575 254

0491 575 789

0491 576 398

0491 576 801

0491 577 426

0491 577 644

0491 578 957

0491 578 148

0491 578 888

0491 579 212

0491 579 760

0491 579 455

And here are the 1300 and 1800 numbers:

1800 160 401

1800 975 707

1800 975 708

1800 975 709

1800 975 710

1800 975 711

1300 975 707

1300 975 708

1300 975 709

1300 975 710

1300 975 711

The landlines utilise random digits attached to one or two prefixes – 5550 0r 7010. They can be used for each state or territory.

For example, in NSW they would be (02) 5550 xxxx and (02) 7010 xxxx. You can attach whatever numbers you like in place of each ‘x’. But if you wanted a Queensland you would change these to (07) 5550 xxxx and (07) 7010 xxxx.