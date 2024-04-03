Here’s a List of Government-Approved Fake Phone Numbers

If you’re looking for a fake phone number to use, it turns out there’s a list available in Australia.
The Australia Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has an entire section of its website dedicated to fake phone numbers.
Why fake numbers?
Works of fiction like movies and TV shows often need to include phone numbers. The problem is that people can then try and call those numbers for funsies.
An example of this is in an episode of How I Met Your Mother. The character of Barney puts his mobile number on a sign that is broadcast on SuperBowl Sunday. The number, 1-877-987-6401, was subsequently inundated with calls from fans.
In this case, the show was prepared. It controlled the number and Neil Patrick Harris recorded a message for it.
But this is certainly not the norm. In many cases, the inclusion of a seemingly random phone number in fiction can result in a real person being called up repeatedly.
As such, ACMA urges creatives to use fake phone numbers as a means if privacy.
Do not use real phone numbers in radio, books, films and television. People often call them,” the ACMA website states.
“We have phone numbers you can use for the work you publish or broadcast.”
These could also be used in place of a real phone number in cases where you don’t want to give your number out.
How to use them
You don’t need to apply to use the fake phone numbers and they can be utilised straight away. All you need to do is visit the ACMA site, pick one and you’re good to go.
There are four different categories of fake phone numbers – mobile numbers, 1800 numbers, 1300 numbers, a 1900 number and landline numbers. The latter includes regional codes for states and territories from across the country.
Here are the current mobile numbers:
- 0491 570 006
- 0491 570 156
- 0491 570 157
- 0491 570 158
- 0491 570 159
- 0491 570 110
- 0491 570 313
- 0491 570 737
- 0491 571 266
- 0491 571 491
- 0491 571 804
- 0491 572 549
- 0491 572 665
- 0491 572 983
- 0491 573 770
- 0491 573 087
- 0491 574 118
- 0491 574 632
- 0491 575 254
- 0491 575 789
- 0491 576 398
- 0491 576 801
- 0491 577 426
- 0491 577 644
- 0491 578 957
- 0491 578 148
- 0491 578 888
- 0491 579 212
- 0491 579 760
- 0491 579 455
And here are the 1300 and 1800 numbers:
- 1800 160 401
- 1800 975 707
- 1800 975 708
- 1800 975 709
- 1800 975 710
- 1800 975 711
- 1300 975 707
- 1300 975 708
- 1300 975 709
- 1300 975 710
- 1300 975 711
The landlines utilise random digits attached to one or two prefixes – 5550 0r 7010. They can be used for each state or territory.
For example, in NSW they would be (02) 5550 xxxx and (02) 7010 xxxx. You can attach whatever numbers you like in place of each ‘x’. But if you wanted a Queensland you would change these to (07) 5550 xxxx and (07) 7010 xxxx.
