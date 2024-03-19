Check Out This Exclusive Scene From Prime Video’s Upcoming Fallout Adaptation

If you’re like me and a super fan of the Fallout games and excited about the upcoming TV series on Prime Video, then I might have something you could be interested in.

Gizmodo Australia has been given the Australian exclusive to this scene in the upcoming and highly anticipated Fallout TV series. And we would love nothing more than to share it with you.

The scene you’re about to watch features the main protagonist vault dweller Lucy who is in a bit of a snafu with The Ghoul. She uses some very interesting vernacular to try and ease tensions but it goes poorly. Thankfully a very familiar character in a very familiar suit pops up from the Brotherhood of Steel.

Anyway, enough from me, roll the tape!

What is Prime Video’s Fallout about?

If you need a bit of a refresher on the upcoming TV show, we’ve got you covered.

Fallout is based on the very popular Bethesda Game Studios video game that focuses on vault dwellers emerging from their fallout shelters and entering a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

In this series, the show focuses on Lucy (played by Ella Purnell), an optimistic Vault-dweller with an all-American can-do spirit (read: annoying as hell). Her peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when she is forced to the surface to rescue her father.

Maximus (played by Aaron Moten) is a young soldier who rises to the rank of squire in the militaristic faction called Brotherhood of Steel. He will do anything to further the Brotherhood’s goals of bringing law and order to the wasteland.

The Ghoul, played by Walton Goggins, is a morally ambiguous bounty hunter who holds within him a 200-year history of the post-nuclear world.

I’m also just very curious to see how annoying Codsworth/Mr Handy is.

Watch the trailer here.

All eight episodes of Fallout will drop on April 11 on Prime Video

Image: Prime Video