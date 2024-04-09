In Fly Me to the Moon’s First Trailer, Scarlett Johansson Must Fake the Moon Landing

Sometimes when you have a history moment in space exploration, it’s best to have a backup. Doubly so when the director you get to film your totally-not-a-hoax backup is hardly Stanley Kubrick.

Greg Berlanti’s new movie with Sony and Apple TV+ pits Channing Tatum as a put-upon NASA launch director dealing with the myriad problems of putting man on the moon, and Scarlett Johansson as an advertising expert tapped to turn the space program’s public perception around—from superstar astronauts to watch deals. Except, she gets a little more than she bargained for not just butting heads with her potential paramour at her new workplace, but when she’s asked to bite off even a little more than she can chew: fake the Moon Landing. Y’know, just in case.

Perhaps better known in io9 circles for his extensive history in producing the CW-DC universe of comic book superhero shows—including Arrow, Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Stargirl, and more—Fly Me to the Moon is Berlanti’s first time in the director’s chair since 2018’s queer ya adaptation Love, Simon. A bit different from teens in love and people in leather-heavy approximations of superhero costumes, but certainly just as fun.

In cinemas in July.