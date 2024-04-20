Transformers One’s First Trailer Certainly Looks Different

At last week’s CinemaCon, Paramount unveiled more information about its upcoming animated prequel Transformers One, with Chris Hemsworth—who voices Orion Pax, a young version of Optimus Prime—in tow. Today, the actor and his co-star Brian Tyree Henry introduced the trailer as it was launching into orbit… yes, into space. Really.

Today’s special event included a live-stream countdown showing the journey into space on its own craft sans the actors. After an hour, when it reached its peak at 125,000 feet above the Earth, the trailer finally rolled.

Watch the trailer for Transfomers One here:

Transformers One | Official Trailer (2024) – Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson

In this fall release, the studio takes the Transformers franchise back to its animated roots. Directed by Josh Cooley (who helmed the Oscar-winning Toy Story 4), the film follows Optimus Prime and Megatron’s journey as friends before they became enemies on their home planet Cybertron, and will set up the origins of how the war for the AllSpark began.

Transformers One stars Brian Tyree Henry as D-16, the young Megatron; Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1; and Keegan-Michael Key as B-127, better known as Bumblebee. Jon Hamm and Laurence Fishburne also lend their voices to the film, which hits theaters September 13.

