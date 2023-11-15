Scarlett Johansson Plays Coy About Black Widow’s Marvel Return

Scarlett Johansson sure seemed shaken when asked about those rumours of her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Earlier this month, rumours spread that Marvel Studios might be discussing ways to bring back the original Avengers, including the characters who died that were played by Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson. Asked about it directly, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said only “We have to see.” Now Johansson firmly placed herself in that same gray area, neither confirming or denying.

Speaking on the Today Show about her new skincare products (as one does), Johansson did not seem prepared when Al Roker asked about her character, Black Widow, potentially returning. “I feel like [Avengers: Endgame] is kind of the end, right?” Johansson said. “Like, can you come back? Could it be like a vampire version of the character? Because I’m here for that. Like a zombie version, maybe.”

Jokes aside, Roker followed up by asking if the actress had been approached about it. “You really ask the hard questions,” Johansson said. “I feel like I have to tell you but I actually don’t have to tell you. I do not… change the topic quickly.”

It was certainly a playful exchange (which you can watch below) so it shouldn’t be taken as gospel, but two things are certainly clear: Johansson did not deny these rumours–and she expertly ignored the other hosts throwing around words like “multiverse” that could pave the way for Black Widow’s return. Don’t forget, in the same movie Johansson died in, Gamora returned via time travel. So if there are infinite different versions of Black Widow out there, who is to say another one isn’t still alive and ready to be recruited?

The prevailing assumption here is that if Downey and Johansson return from the dead, it wouldn’t be for several years in Avengers: Secret Wars. But is that movie even the same now if Kang may no longer be the villain? Until we see it ourselves, anything is possible.

Watch the Johansson clip below. The Marvel talk starts around 2:20.

Scarlett Johansson joined us live in Studio 1A to open up about her upcoming “Tower of Terror” film, her skincare line The Outset and addresses rumors of a Black Widow return to “Avengers: Endgame.” pic.twitter.com/Dgbh4zO5Tl — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 13, 2023

