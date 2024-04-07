It’s a Bird, It’s a Plane, It’s the Most Expensive Comic Ever Sold!

There are a lot of things you could do with a time machine, but one of the most efficiently lucrative uses would be visiting a comic-book seller in 1938, and snagging multiple copies of a certain title that would prove to be highly collectible in future decades: Action Comics #1. Today, the groundbreaking Superman title pulled in $6 million at Heritage Auctions—setting a new all-time record.

“The world’s most valuable comic book” is also, according to the Heritage Auctions catalog, “the most important, impactful comic book ever published.” Released in 1938 and written by Jerry Siegel and drawn by Joe Shuster, Action Comics #1 “features the first appearance and origin of Superman: an alien child sent to Earth to escape catastrophe, who grew to become the world’s mightiest defender;” it also features “the first appearances of perennial love interest Lois Lane and heroic magician Zatara.” The book ushered in the Golden Age of Comics while also crystallizing the concept of the superhero—and created a character who still has a major presence in pop culture (just ask DC Studios’ James Gunn).

As you might imagine, near-perfect copies of the 86-year-old comic—which was physically not meant to last, no matter how timeless its story and art would become—are hard to come by, and Heritage Auctions notes that this particular copy is the most “breathtakingly beautiful” it has ever sold. Here’s a look at the full cover. There’s no word on who snapped it up at today’s auction, but suffice to say it had to be a person or group with equal levels of comic-book history appreciation… and very, very deep pockets.

Image: Heritage Auctions