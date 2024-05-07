David Corenswet Suits Up in First Official Look at James Gunn’s Superman

James Gunn’s Superman—and with it, the full unleashing of James Gunn’s DC Studios era—isn’t out until next summer, but we have our first look at David Corenswet pulling on those famous red boots and getting into character. This comes courtesy of Warner Bros. and James Gunn’s Instagram, which simply warns us: “Get ready.” Look, up in the sky!

Image: Warner Bros.

The rest of Gunn’s cast includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor—as well as Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt/Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, and more. Superman is due out July 11, 2025.

