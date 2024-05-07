Mesa Flipping Out Over Darth Jar Jar in Lego’s Crazy New Star Wars Series

The Star Wars Universe gets turned upside down in Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, a fun what-if style series. When ordinary nerf-herder Sig Greebling (Gaten Matarazzo) unearths a powerful artifact from a hidden Jedi temple, the galaxy as we know completely changes.

In the four-part special debuting on Disney+September 13, the good guys are bad, bad guys are good, and it all falls on Sig’s shoulders to become the hero the galaxy needs to put everything back together. Check out the first teaser trailer here:

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy | Teaser Trailer | Disney+ LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy | Teaser Trailer | Disney+

We have the wacky minds of Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Pokémon Detective Pikachu) to thank for the bonkers concept. The duo, who serve as showrunners and executive producers, said in Disney+’s release, “The opportunity to work with Lego and Lucasfilm to rebuild the galaxy has been a dream come true. We’ve been collecting Lego Star Wars sets for 25 years, and we have approached this project with a fan’s enthusiasm, crafting this story quite literally brick by brick. For new fans, this will be an exciting place to enter the world of Lego Star Wars, and for lifelong fans, you’re going to see some things that you never thought possible.” Yes, like the arrival of DARTH JAR JAR! And we’re also very excited for bounty hunter Ewoks!

Executive producer James Waugh added, “Lego Star Wars has given our fans the unique power to unlock their imaginations and play with the galaxy’s elements in any way they can conceive… and build. It’s with that playful spirit in mind that we set out to Rebuild the Galaxy like never before. Tapping into the comedic genius of Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, two of the most talented comedy writers I’ve had the fortune of working with, we’ve mixed and matched Lego sets to snap together Imperial X-fighters, Rebel TIE-wings, and yes, even Darth Jar Jar. This four-piece special is a celebration of all things Star Wars, Lego, and the incredible explorations that can only happen when these two amazing brands come together.”

Starring alonside Gaten Matarazzo as Sig Greebling are Tony Revolori (Dev Greebling), Bobby Moynihan (Jedi Bob), Marsai Martin (Yesi Scala), Michael Cusack (Servo), Ahmed Best (Darth Jar Jar!), and Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker). Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, Josh Rimes, Jill Wilfert, Jason Cosler, and Keith Malone are the executive producers. Chris Buckley directs with Daniel Cavey and Dan Langlois producing.

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy consists of four parts, debuting September 13 on Disney+.

