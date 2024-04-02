Kristen Stewart is Pretty Sure She Doesn’t Have a Future in the MCU

In the last couple of years, it feels like more big name actors have come into the MCU rather than relative unknowns and rising stars. From Harrison Ford to Oscar Isaac and Aubrey Plaza, anyone’s up for grabs these days—unless you’re Kristen Stewart, that is.

Guesting on the “Not Skinny but Not Fat” podcast, the Love Lies Bleeding star was pretty frank in not having any interest in suiting up anytime soon. “It sounds like a fucking nightmare,” she said. Having been in the Twilight series and co-starring in 2012’s Snow White & the Huntsman alongside MCU veteran Chris Hemsworth, she doesn’t think she’s too good for these movies. Rather, her issue with the mega-franchise is a fairly common one amongst audiences: they feel like they’re designed by committee and don’t allow for much in the way of creative freedom, both for a particular film’s director or the performers themselves.

“You would have to put so much money and so much trust into one person,” she explained, “and it doesn’t happen. What ends up happening is this algorithmic, weird experience where you can’t feel personal at all about it.” In her eyes, “the system would have to change” if she were to actually sign up for a role.

The other thing that would get her onboard? Greta Gerwig. She freely admitted her tune would change if the Barbie and Little Women director approached her with it, she’d sign on. Who could Stewart play, and what Marvel character(s) would Gerwig best be suited for? Let us know who you think they’d mesh with—or if they’d even be good fits for the MCU period—in the comments below.

[via Variety]

