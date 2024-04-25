MORNING SPOILERS: Nathan Fillion Teases Superman’s Take on Guy Gardner

Apple’s Neuromancer adaptation finds itself a new hacker. Al Pacino and Dan Stevens are teaming up for a new exorcist horror. Plus, more casting news from Wednesday season 2, what’s coming on Chucky season 2, and a new clip from X-Men ‘97. Spoilers get!

Mission: Impossible 8

THR reports Tramell Tillman (Severance) is the latest to join the cast of Mission: Impossible 8 in a currently undisclosed role.

The Ritual

Variety also reports Al Pacino and Dan Stevens are attached to star in The Ritual, a horror film concerning exorcism at XYZ Films. Directed by David Midell, the allegedly true story concerns “two priests — one questioning his faith (Stevens) and one reckoning with a troubled past (Pacino) — who must put aside their differences to save a possessed young woman through a difficult and dangerous series of exorcisms. The film is an authentic portrayal of Emma Schmidt, an American woman whose demonic possession culminated in harrowing exorcisms. Her case remains the most thoroughly documented exorcism in American history.”

Superman

During a recent interview with Collider, Nathan Fillion described his take on Superman’s Guy Gardner as a man who’s “90% flawed” but “doesn’t care.”

The reality is that people have flaws. We all have quirks. We all have vulnerabilities. You could have the most wonderful family, but be like, ‘Oh, my God, my dad drives me nuts. He’s got this one thing.’ Everybody’s got something, and I love to lean into those faults and flaws. It’s what makes people real and what allows audiences to relate, because we all know what that is. We all have our own. We witness it in other people. Guy Gardner is 90% flawed and doesn’t care. That’s one of his flaws. I think there’s a real freedom in playing that. So, for a guy who likes to play flaws and flawed people, Guy Gardner is a gold mine.

Infested

After being squished under a rug, a large spider multiplies into hundreds of smaller spiders in a new clip from Infested.

Infested | Drain Infestation Clip | Shudder Infested | Drain Infestation Clip | Shudder

The Last Movie Ever Made

Upon learning the world will end in thirty days, an aspiring filmmaker decides to finally shoot his sci-fi film in the trailer for The Last Movie Ever Made.

The Last Movie Ever Made | Official Trailer | On Digital May 7 The Last Movie Ever Made | Official Trailer | On Digital May 7

Neuromancer

TV Line reports Callum Turner (Masters of the Air) has been cast as hacker Henry Case in the upcoming Neuromancer series at Apple TV+.

Wednesday

According to Variety, Thandiwe Newton has joined the cast of Wednesday’s second season in a currently undisclosed role.

Doctor Who

Ruby and The Doctor meet The Beatles in a new photo from Doctor Who Magazine.

John & Paul & Ringo & George… & the Doctor & Ruby? 👀🎶



Here’s your first look at the cover of the latest #DoctorWho Magazine! pic.twitter.com/6WZ0AtumgQ — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) April 23, 2024

Star Trek: Discovery

Spoiler TV also has a few photos from “Mirrors,” this week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery. Click through to see the rest.

Photo: Paramount+

Photo: Paramount+

Photo: Paramount+

Them: The Scare

Pam Grier shows off her knife skills in a new clip from the latest season of Them.

“Them: The Scare” Exclusive Clip – Pam Grier Stars in Prime Video Horror Series “Them: The Scare” Exclusive Clip – Pam Grier Stars in Prime Video Horror Series

Chucky

Elsewhere, the parapsychologist from Duke makes it to the White House at last in a clip from tonight’s new episode of Chucky.

SNEAK PEEK: The Spirits Send A Warning About Chucky | Chucky (S3 E7) | SYFY & USA Network SNEAK PEEK: The Spirits Send A Warning About Chucky | Chucky (S3 E7) | SYFY & USA Network

X-Men ‘97

Finally, Rogue retaliates against the U.S. government in a clip from today’s new episode of X-Men ‘97.

Marvel Animation’s X-Men ‘97 | Official Clip ‘Rogue Goes Rogue’ | Disney+ Marvel Animation’s X-Men ‘97 | Official Clip ‘Rogue Goes Rogue’ | Disney+

