MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From House of the Dragon Season 2, and More

Leigh Whannell's Wolf Man movie adds another mysterious cast member. Get a look at a bevy of new indie genre movies, including Takashi Miike's Lumberjack the Monster. Plus, what's coming on Ghosts.

The Wolf Man

Deadline also reports Matilda Firth (Disenchanted) has joined the cast of Leigh Whannell’s upcoming remake of The Wolf Man at Universal. Details on her character are not available at this time.

Lumberjack the Monster

A psychopathic lawyer goes toe-to-toe with a costumed serial killer in the latest trailer for Takashi Miike’s Lumberjack the Monster.

Lumberjack the Monster (2023) Japanese Movie Trailer English Subtitles (怪物の木こり 本予告 英語字幕)

Trim Season

A group of friends harvest a haunted marijuana field in the trailer for Trim Season, coming to select theaters this June 7.

‘TRIM SEASON’ (2024) – official trailer | UNRATED

Alien Hunt

An abandoned military base houses murderous extraterrestrials quite a bit like the Xenomorphs from Alien mixed with the Yautja from Predator in the trailer for Alien Hunt.

Alien Hunt Trailer

Werewolf Serenade

We also have a trailer for Werewolf Serenade, a horror-comedy in which a college professor turns in a werewolf.

Werewolf Serenade | Official Trailer

Alien: The Series

Deadline reports Sandra Yi Sencindiver has joined the cast of Noah Hawley’s Alien series at FX, now said to be set “thirty years before” the original 1979 film. Sencindiver is said to appear “in multiple eps and will play a senior member of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation.”

Ghosts

Isaac gets married in the synopsis for “Isaac’s Wedding,” the third season finale of Ghosts.

Isaac’s wedding day jitters are exacerbated by the arrival of a surprise guest, on the third season finale of the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, May 2 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

House of the Dragon

Finally, the cast of House of the Dragon discuss season two in a new featurette.

House of the Dragon Season 2 “Defend Your Council” Featurette (HD)

