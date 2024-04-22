MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From House of the Dragon Season 2, and More

Leigh Whannell’s Wolf Man movie adds another mysterious cast member. Get a look at a bevy of new indie genre movies, including Takashi Miike’s Lumberjack the Monster. Plus, what’s coming on Ghosts. To me, my Spoilers!
The Wolf Man
Deadline also reports Matilda Firth (Disenchanted) has joined the cast of Leigh Whannell’s upcoming remake of The Wolf Man at Universal. Details on her character are not available at this time.
Lumberjack the Monster
A psychopathic lawyer goes toe-to-toe with a costumed serial killer in the latest trailer for Takashi Miike’s Lumberjack the Monster.
Trim Season
A group of friends harvest a haunted marijuana field in the trailer for Trim Season, coming to select theaters this June 7.
Alien Hunt
An abandoned military base houses murderous extraterrestrials quite a bit like the Xenomorphs from Alien mixed with the Yautja from Predator in the trailer for Alien Hunt.
Werewolf Serenade
We also have a trailer for Werewolf Serenade, a horror-comedy in which a college professor turns in a werewolf.
Alien: The Series
Deadline reports Sandra Yi Sencindiver has joined the cast of Noah Hawley’s Alien series at FX, now said to be set “thirty years before” the original 1979 film. Sencindiver is said to appear “in multiple eps and will play a senior member of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation.”
Ghosts
Isaac gets married in the synopsis for “Isaac’s Wedding,” the third season finale of Ghosts.
Isaac’s wedding day jitters are exacerbated by the arrival of a surprise guest, on the third season finale of the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, May 2 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
House of the Dragon
Finally, the cast of House of the Dragon discuss season two in a new featurette.
