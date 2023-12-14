MORNING SPOILERS: Ryan Gosling Will No Longer Be Universal’s Next Wolf Man

Smile 2 is expanding its cast. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is bringing back a familiar spectral face. Moon Knight’s screenwriter will join Captain America: Brave New World for new reshoot material next year. Plus, another look at what’s coming in La Brea’s final season. Spoilers, away!

Wolf Man

According to THR, Christopher Abbot has replaced Ryan Gosling in Blumhouse and Universal’s new adaptation of The Wolf Man, as Leigh Whannell takes over directing duties from frequent Gosling collaborator, Derek Cianfrance.

Smile 2

Deadline reports Naomi Scott is attached to star in Smile 2. Unfortunately, details on her character are not available at this time.

Star Trek: Section 31

According to Hollywood North Buzz, the Section 31 movie starring Michelle Yeoh as Emperor Philippa Georgiou begins filming this January 29 in Toronto.

Captain America: Brave New World

Deadline reports Marvel has hired screenwriter Matthew Orton (Moon Knight) to “pen additional scenes and material” for Captain America: Brave New World before the project undergoes reshoots in the spring and summer of 2024.

She Is Conann

Coming Soon also has word She Is Conann, a “barbaric fantasy sci-fi trip that boldly celebrates the influences of Fellini Satyricon, The Night Porter, The Hunger, and Fassbinder’s entire oeuvre to craft a moving portrait of a warrior trying to find her place while existing outside of space, time, and meaning” will enjoy a slow roll out in “New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Denver, and more, with [director] Bertrand Mandico and star Elina Löwensohn in attendance for select opening weekend screenings at Anthology Film Archives in New York City.”

Speak No Evil

Blumhouse and Universal’s English-language remake of last year’s Speak No Evil has been rated “R” for “some strong violence, language, some sexual content and brief drug use.” [Bloody-Disgusting]

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

According to a new post from the official Ghostbusters Twitter page, Slimer will return “along with a new empire of spirits waiting to be discovered” in Frozen Empire.

Kung Fu Panda 4

Coming Soon has a new poster for Kung Fu Panda 4.

Photo: Dreamworks/Universal

Hazbin Hotel

In order to reduce overpopulation, the Queen of Hell sets out to rehabilitate the souls of the damned in the latest trailer for Hazbin Hotel, “an R-rated, animated musical comedy” premiering January 19 on Amazon Prime.

La Brea

NBC has released a dramatic new trailer for final six episodes of La Brea beginning Tuesday, January 9.

Quantum Leap

Finally, Ben may have a chance to leap home when Quantum Leap returns for new episodes early next year.

