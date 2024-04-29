MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From Tales of the TMNT, and More

A third Happy Death Day could be on the way. Isabela Merced teases her role in The Last of Us season 2. Plus, a new look at the season finale of Ghosts. To me, my spoilers!

Extraction 3

Joe Russo confirmed a third Extraction film is in development at Netflix during a recent interview with Total Film.

Yeah, we’re developing it at the moment, figuring out Chris [Hemsworth’s] schedule. Sam Hargrave is back directing. It’s an interesting franchise because he’s a very emotionally wounded character, so there’s good storytelling there I think in respect to his backstory, and, you know, his relationship to violence is one that’s built around self-loathing and guilt. And so, it adds a lot of texture I think, which allows us to tell more stories about him.

Happy Death Day 3

During a recent interview with Screen Geek, franchise star Jessica Roche stated she’s waiting for Blumhouse and Universal “to get their ducks in a row” about a third Happy Death Day movie.

Well, I can say Chris Landon has the whole thing figured out. We just need to wait for Blumhouse and Universal to get their ducks in a row. But my fingers are so crossed. I think Tree [Gelbman] deserves her third and final chapter to bring that incredible character and franchise to a close or a new beginning.

The Last of Us

Isabela Merced told Collider she’s “excited for people to see” her “chemistry with Bella” in the second season of The Last of Us.

I’m so excited for people to see my chemistry with Bella. Bella and I have so much chemistry. From the first day, it was there. There’s no work to be done. I really respect Bella. I just saw Catherine Called Birdy and Bella has such range and just an honesty about their work. I’m learning so much. I’m very honored to be here.

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Turtles

Paramount+ has released a new trailer for Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, its upcoming animated series tying in with the recent movie.

Tales of the Tmnt Teaser trailer 2 Tales of the Tmnt Teaser trailer 2

Chucky

Spoiler TV has photos from “Final Destination,” this week’s season finale of Chucky guest-starring John Waters as the creator of the Good Guy Doll. Click through to see the rest.

Ninja Kamui

Adult Swim has released a trailer for next week’s season finale of Ninja Kamui.

Toonami – Ninja Kamui Episode 13 Promo Toonami – Ninja Kamui Episode 13 Promo

Ghosts

Finally, CBS has released a promo for this week’s season finale of Ghosts.

Ghosts 3×10 Promo “Isaac’s Wedding” (HD) Season Finale Rose McIver comedy series Ghosts 3×10 Promo “Isaac’s Wedding” (HD) Season Finale Rose McIver comedy series

