MORNING SPOILERS: Disney+ Sets Its Star Wars and Marvel Slate for 2024

Mutant Mayhem’s Jeff Rowe talks keeping Shredder back for the sequel. Wyatt Russell discusses’ Thunderbolts filming schedule. Get a look at Jadis’ return for Walking Dead: Ones Who Live. Plus, get a look at Adam Sandler’s new sci-fi movie for Netflix, Spaceman. To me, my spoilers!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Part II

During a recent interview with Empire, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem director Jeff Rowe rationalized his decision to save Shredder for the sequel.

Shredder used to be the main villain [in Mutant Mayhem] before we pivoted away from that. They saved the Joker for The Dark Knight…The one thing I can say without spoiling anything is, [Shredder] needs to be 100 times scarier than Superfly — who is a credible villain, he’s dangerous, he’s strong, he seems like he could mess the Turtles up. Shredder needs to be that, just significantly more.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

According to Coming Soon, the Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel will begin filming this spring for an intended Halloween 2024 release date.

Thunderbolts

Meanwhile, Wyatt Russell revealed filming on Thunderbolts will begin next “March or April” in new interview with THR.

There’s so much to play with John [Walker], and there’s so much more to do with John. I’m so lucky to get to work with the kind of talent that I’m going to work with when Thunderbolts starts up in March or April. It just feels like we’re going for something that has depth and something interesting to theorize about beyond just flying around and doing superhero stuff.

The Strangers: Chapter 1

Renny Harlin’s reboot of The Strangers is now scheduled for a May 17, 2024 theatrical release date.

Nosferatu

Entertainment Weekly has our first look at Willem Dafoe’s unnamed “crazy vampire hunter” in Robert Egger’s Nosferatu.

Photo: Focus Features

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Entertainment Weekly also has a new photo of Soona (Lydia Peckham), Noa (Owen Teague) and Anaya (Travis Jeffery) in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Photo: 20th Century Studios

Lisa Frankenstein

Elsewhere, Empire has a new photo of Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse in Lisa Frankenstein.

Photo: Focus Features

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Ghosts attack New York City on a new poster for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire courtesy of Bloody-Disgusting.

Photo: Sony

Spaceman

Netflix has released a brief teaser for Spaceman, its upcoming sci-fi drama starring Adam Sandler as an astronaut who “is helped by a mysterious ancient creature he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship” after learning “the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth.”

Spaceman starring Adam Sandler | Official First Look | Netflix Spaceman starring Adam Sandler | Official First Look | Netflix

Eyes of Wakanda/Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man/X-Men ‘97/Agatha: Darkhold Diaries/The Acolyte/Tales of the Jedi/The Bad Batch/Skeleton Crew

Disney has confirmed its 2024 release slate for all of the above series coming to Disney+, as well as formally confirming the rename of Spider-Man: Freshman Year to Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. All of the above titles have unspecified 2024 release dates, save for Agatha, which gets the slightly-less-nebulous “Fall 2024” release window.

Zero Day

TV Line reports Angela Bassett will play the President of the United States in Zero Day, a six-episode political cyber-thriller at Netflix co-starring Robert De Niro, Connie Britton, Jesse Plemons, Lizzy Caplan, Joan Allen, Dan Stevens and Matthew Modine. According to a press release, Bassett’s President Mitchell is “a brilliant and perceptive political tactician who has an allegiance to” De Niro’s character, George Mullen, “a former President who gets pulled out of retirement to head a commission tasked with investigating a devastating global cyber-attack.” Stevens is also said to play “a charismatic loudmouth and TV host of a wildly popular political program” named Evan Green.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

During a recent interview with TV Line, showrunner Jon Steinberg revealed Percy Jackson’s abrasive stepfather, Gabe, has been toned down for the new series at Disney+.

Gabe is a lot harsher of a presence in the book. When you’re reading a story, you can read past the parts that could be upsetting if you’ve stopped to give them more thought. You don’t really get to do that with the show. It’s all in your face and it’s all presented in a much louder way. [The character is] still an idiot, and he’s still somebody you desperately want Percy to get rid of in his life, but he doesn’t make me want to turn the TV off.

Krapopolis

Deliria starts “a city-wide drunken riot” in the synopsis for “Buy Low, Sell Ty’ — the twelfth episode of Krapopolis.

With Tyrannis’ support, Hippocampus overcomes his imposter syndrome and wins first prize for his invention at Hephaestus-Con, only to learn that Hephaestus selected him for his looks, not his intellect. Rebranding her image into the ‘goddess of no hangovers’, Deliria unintentionally starts a city-wide drunken riot while Shlub watches, afraid to confront her.

[Spoiler TV]

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

Finally, Entertainment Weekly has a new image of Pollyanna McIntosh’s return as Jadis Stokes in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, set to premiere February 25 on AMC.

Photo: AMC

Want more entertainment news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and DC releases, what’s coming to cinemas in Australia this year, and everything streaming this month across all platforms. Check out our dedicated Entertainment tab for more.