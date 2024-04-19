Netflix Will End The Witcher With Season 5

The winds are about to stop howlin’ at Netflix. As the first season of its adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher novels without Henry Cavill in the title role enters production, the streamer has confirmed that season five will bring The Witcher to its final end.

Netflix confirmed the news with the release of a short video from a script reading for season four, which sees Liam Hemsworth step into the role of monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia for the first time. The fourth and fifth seasons of the series will be shot back-to-back.

It’s official, The Witcher season 4 is in production. But that’s not all, we’re already planning season 5, which will be the final season and bring this epic show to a fitting conclusion. See you on The Continent. pic.twitter.com/c0ilUCWYkF — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) April 18, 2024

Alongside Hemsworth as Geralt, The Witcher will see Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey all return as their respective characters Yennefer, Ciri, and Jaskier the bard, alongside new guest stars such as The Matrix’s Laurence Fishburne and District 9’s Sharlto Copley.

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can watch iconic TV series like Just Shoot Me, cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.