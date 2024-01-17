Netflix Witcher’s First Big Casting Post-Cavill Is Laurence Fishburne

Netflix just confirmed that Laurence Fishburne has been cast to star in The Witcher season four. The Matrix and John Wick franchise star joins as Regis, a character introduced in Andrzej Sapkowski’s novel Baptism of Fire. He’s described by Netflix’s announcment as “a world-wise Barber-surgeon with a mysterious past who joins Geralt on his journey”

Fishburne shared in the official announcement, “I’m very excited to be joining the cast and look forward to exploring the wondrous world of The Witcher.” He joins new star Liam Hemsworth (taking the reins from Henry Cavill), as well as returning cast members Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey, in the fourth season of the show.

The Witcher is set to return to production this spring, and it’s entering a new era, aside from the Geralt re-casting. Here’s how Netflix describes season four: “After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire—and finding one another again.”

You can stream the first three seasons of The Witcher on Netflix now.

