Reddit is Coming Back Online After Major Outage

Update: Reddit says on its status page that a fix for the problem has been deployed and the site should be coming back up for everyone.

It’s not just you. Reddit is suffering an outage that’s impacting tens of thousands of people, according to Down Detector this morning. And it’s not clear when the site may return.

“An issue with a Reddit backend has impacted many users on our site. We are looking into the cause,” Reddit’s status page first posted, acknowledging the outage.

The major issue seems to have started early in the morning. Anyone who visits Reddit on the web right now is seeing a message that reads, “Oops, something went wrong, please try again later.”

Screenshot: Reddit

Interestingly, the Reddit status page also notes there was an issue about an hour earlier that has already been resolved. It’s unclear what issue may have prompted that status update.

As often happens on the internet, Reddit users took to other social platforms to joke about how they can’t reach their favourite site right now.

me going to twitter to see if reddit is actually down or if my wifi is fucked pic.twitter.com/GaVBIA4EHW — audrey 🏒 (@audrey_hbw) April 25, 2024