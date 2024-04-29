The Full Star Wars Saga Celebrates 25 Years of Lego

Nowhere in Star Wars will old Han Solo meet young Han Solo. Yoda is not likely to ever meet Grogu. Princess Leia won’t cross paths with General Leia. Some things are just not going to happen. Unless, well, it’s Lego, where any and everything is possible.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Lego making Star Wars sets and the result has already been excellent. Set after set has already been released immortalizing some of our favorite moments and ships from the Star Wars galaxy. Today though, Lego Star Wars has also released a delightful video showing characters from across the full Star Wars saga—we’re talking High Republic, original trilogy, sequel trilogy, prequel trilogy, Disney+, Rebels, video games, and more—into one massive celebration. It’s sure to bring a smile to your face.

LEGO Star Wars – 25 Years | Celebrate the Season LEGO Star Wars – 25 Years | Celebrate the Season

Obviously, that’s just for fun but it got us thinking about one team-up in particular. Cal Kestis could, hypothetically, meet Cassian Andor right? He’s already met Saw Gerrera who is in this clip with the two of them. That would be pretty awesome, right?

Besides that, I think what I love most about this video are the transitions. They’re so imaginative and energetic. Certainly made with an abundance of care and love for the series.

To grab yourself a little Star Wars Lego action, head here.

