These Are the Star Wars Gift Ideas You’ve Been Looking For

Do you need a Star Wars Christmas gift idea for that special lightsaber-loving, Force-infatuated, Ortolan-obsessed person in your life? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

This is the Way to some great Star Wars Christmas gift ideas.

Tin Of Star Wars Socks

As far as gifts go, you can’t go wrong with a pair of socks. While we might have dreaded getting socks under the Christmas tree when we were kids, it’s more than welcome the older we get. Being Star Wars-themed just seals the deal.

This set includes five pairs of socks adorned with various Star Wars characters, all wrapped up in a sturdy tin box.

Short Story Star Wars candle

If you’ve always been curious as to what certain Star Wars characters smell like, then look no further. Short Story has a range of Star Wars-themed candles, which all have a unique smell. There’s Obi-Wan Kenobi (light spice and cedarwood), Luke Skywalker (wild lotus and Dagobah bamboo) and the Mandalorian (chamomile tea and woody musk), to name a few.

Each candle also includes a few natural rocks, gems and crystals, along with a glow-in-the-dark pin.

The Star Wars Archives: 1977-1983

The Star Wars Archives: 1977-1983 is a glorious coffee-table book that details the making of the original trilogy. This stunning tome is over-flowing with behind-the-scenes stories and images, with commentary by Lucas as he explains how these films were put together. It’s an absolute must-have for any Star Wars fan.

Darth Vader mug

For those who prefer their coffee or tea on the dark side.

Star Wars: Thrawn trilogy

We recently saw Thrawn make his live-action debut during Ahsoka, so it’s not a bad idea to brush up on his backstory. We highly recommend the recent trilogy of novels that were written by Thrawn’s original creator, Timothy Zahn, who is one of our all-time favourite Star Wars authors. This trilogy tracks Thrawn’s rise through the ranks of the Imperial army, becoming one of the galaxy’s most ruthless and cunning tacticians.

Here’s where you can pick up the Thrawn series:

Lego Star Wars Emperor’s Throne Room Diorama

Lego is never a bad gift idea, and even better if it’s a Star Wars-related set. Lego has recently released a series of diorama sets that recreate iconic moments from the Star Wars franchise, which make for great display pieces. This diorama recreates the final duel between Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker from the end of Return of the Jedi.

Chewbacca Can Cooler

What can you get a Wookiee for Christmas when he already owns a comb? How about this handy, furry stubby holder?

The Princess Diarist

Not only was Carrie Fisher a talented actress, but she was also a sharp, humorous and beautiful writer. While she had written a few memoirs, The Princess Diarist is specifically about Fisher’s time filming the original Star Wars and is based on a series of journals that she kept during this period.

Star Wars Imperial Assault

Looking for a new board game to play on your next games night? Star Wars Imperial Assault is an absolute cracker. It’s a mix of a tabletop RPG and a dungeon crawler, where a group of players must successfully lead their team of Rebel soldiers through various mission objectives. The more missions they pass, the stronger the Rebel Alliance will become.

Each mission takes around an hour or two to complete and can lead into the next, so it’s a great option if you want to play an extended campaign or just knock out a done-in-one game on a Sunday arvo.

