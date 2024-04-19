The Greatest Sci-Fi Show You’re Still Not Watching Is Getting a New Season—and a Spinoff

The world of For All Mankind was forever changed when the Soviet Union arrived on the moon before the United States. That one event changed the course of the show’s alternate history, and now we’ll get to see exactly how it happened.

Apple TV+ has just announced that not only is For All Mankind coming back for a fifth season, it’s also getting a spinoff called Star City that will tell the story from the Soviet point of view, starting with them beating America to the moon.

“Our fascination with the Soviet space program has grown with every season of For All Mankind,” executive producers Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi said in a press release. “The more we learned about this secret city in the forests outside Moscow where the Soviet cosmonauts and engineers worked and lived, the more we wanted to tell this story of the other side of the space race. We could not be more excited to continue building out the alternate history universe of For All Mankind with our partnersat Apple and Sony.”

Wolpert and Nedivi will showrun the spinoff, but there’s no word on which will come first, season five or the new series.

Back on the main series, For All Mankind’s season four story was set largely on Mars, where the world now has created a working colony. There, they encountered a massive asteroid made of beyond-valuable resources, and it became a race to see who would control it and how that would change the world. Season five would follow the results of that with a story set in the 2010s.

As a massive fan of For All Mankind, this is all fantastic news. But one has to wonder, with the show getting so little love from the general public, how are we so lucky? How is this very expensive show still going and also, now expanding? We have no idea but we’re just gonna go along for the ride.

The first four seasons of For All Mankind are on Apple TV+ and we can’t recommend them enough.

