This Custom Casket Car Goes Hard as Hell, Rattles Your Bones

This custom-built coffin on wheels is currently available on Bring A Trailer, and was inspired by the legendary Dragula coffin car from the TV classic “The Munsters.”Even undead Grandpa Dracula would likely be too spooked to straddle the rear diff in this death trap. The “body” of this coffin cruiser is a nine-foot fiberglass casket that probably doesn’t do a great job of keeping you protected from ending up in a real casket.

Fear of fatalities aside, this is a guaranteed way to turn heads at the cars and coffee. Safety is not the reason anyone buys a casket car, no. The prospective buyer for this one-way ticket to the afterlife is likely an eccentric collector, looking to bring something spooky into their fleet. Honestly anyone who buys this Munster machine is a hero.

Photo: Bring A Trailer

To drive this V8 powered chariot, one must flip up the rear lid of the casket, and hop into their final resting place in the driver’s seat. The driver is precariously poised behind the rear axle, slung out over the edge like the engine of a Porsche 911, and that’s not even the scariest part. The driver has to straddle the rear differential. Regardless of your anatomy, that placement potentially puts your personal parts in a precarious position.

1928 Casket Car [4K] | REVIEW SERIES | “ Dead fast Hot rod “ 1928 Casket Car [4K] | REVIEW SERIES | “ Dead fast Hot rod “

Technically a front-mid-engine layout, the undead heart of this unconventional custom is a Chevrolet small block V8 attached to a three-speed automatic transmission that sends power to a Ford 9” rear-end that is neatly nestled in the driver’s nether region. The upholstery is a ghastly blue wave-pattern velvet-style fabric that’s actually giving me ’60s mod chic. It’s steered by a yoke, likely for compactness, and the automatic transmission is finished in gold with roses painted on it to emulate the roses tossed onto a casket before it’s laid to rest six feet under. This is complemented by other thoughtful touches like the tombstone in place of a front grille, the vintage gas lamp-style head and tail lights, and the eight massive exhaust pipes sticking straight up like a zombie’s arms.

Photo: Bring A Trailer

This car comes with an array of trophies that it has won at various events, though it doesn’t have an odometer or even a title due to its age. It’s sitting on a fat set of Hoosier tires in the rear so it looks ready to tear up a drag strip, but I’d be skeptical of pushing the limits of this creepy cruiser, especially if my goodies were dangling over the diff. Maybe I’m just being a weenie. Anyway whomever places the winning bid on this badass bastion of all things morose, you have a great sense of humor, and I hope this isn’t actually your ticket to join the choir invisible, and more of a cheeky conversation starter.