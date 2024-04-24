Tom Holland Is Determined to Make Spider-Man 4 and Beyond

As discussion and speculation about a fourth Tom Holland Spider-Man film continue, one constant that’s not in doubt is Tom Holland himself. “I’ll always want to do Spider-Man films,” the actor said in a new interview. “I owe my life and career to Spider-Man. So the simple answer is yes. I’ll always want to do more.”

Speaking to Deadline last week, Holland discussed the latest on a follow-up to the mega-hit Spider-Man: No Way Home. And while there were no immediate updates, it seems the longer we all wait, the better the final product will be. “We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect,” Holland said. “The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing.”

Previously, Holland discussed being in creative meetings along the likes of producers Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige to discuss the potential of the movie, and he said those meetings have been incredibly rewarding. “This is the first time in this process that I’ve been part of the creative so early. It’s just a process where I’m watching and learning,” he said “It’s just a really fun stage for me. Like I said, everyone wants it to happen. But we want to make sure we’re not overdoing the same things.”

That seems to tease one of the many unconfirmed rumors regarding the project, which is that there’s a core, internal debate about whether the movie should be about the multiverse—or be more grounded. As a fan, you could make an argument for both. Holland’s Peter knows the multiverse exists and that he has allies in it so it would be great to see that all come together again. On the other hand, the last film ended with Peter severing all ties to his friends so this movie could be a more personal, street-level story. By that time too, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have reestablished other ground-level New York characters such as Daredevil and Punisher who could join in the fun.

Whether or not that’s actually an internal debate, it still perfectly illustrates just how difficult it is to figure out what Spider-Man 4 will be. Hopefully, we see it sooner rather than later. And when we do, it sounds as if Holland has no problem playing Spider-Man in that film and many more after it.

Image: Getty Images

