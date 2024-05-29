29 Hilarious Finalists From the Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Pets are our loving companions and offer moments of levity even when times are tough. Though it’s hard to say whether they understand humor, they certainly provide us with plenty. From cats stuck in stone walls to dogs stuck in cat doors, our domesticated animals give us something to live for—and occasionally laugh at.

The shortlist for The Comedy Pet Photo Awards is now live, and the winner will be announced on June 6. Here are the funniest finalists.

“Cat in a trap. Like Super Mario”

Photo: ©Kenichi Morinaga/Comedy Pets

Yes, it’s a cat’s rear-end. I don’t know how the cat got in there; I don’t know how it plans to get out. But it’s a cat’s rear-end.

“It’s time to get up”

Photo: ©Lock Liu/Comedy Pets

Those of us who keep dogs in our room have known this view—that is, if your dog is big enough to hop on the bed.

Photo: ©Diann Johnson/Comedy Pets

I don’t blame the cat for being so skeptical of the rubber duck. No rubber duck has any right looking that cool.

Photo: ©Alina Vogel/Comedy Pets

I can’t tell if the hamster is loving the sunshine or finds it painful. Either way, the photo is kind of funny.

“It’s fu cold”

Photo: Tammo Zelle

This dog looks like a bat out of hell jumping through the snow.

“I think I saw a mouse”

Photo: ©Debby Thomas/Comedy Pets

A horse leaping with all its hoofs in the air. Honestly, I didn’t even know they could do that.

“Kitten stuck in traffic”

Photo: ©Tomoaki Tanto/Comedy Pets

A kitten clatters into its fellow’s rump in a feline traffic jam.

“I believe I can fly”

Photo: ©Julie Smith/Comedy Pets

Another shot that seems to suspend the pet from the surface of our planet. This poodle is moving differently.

Photo: ©Anna Petro/Comedy Pets

Even pets express skepticism. Whatever you’re trying to sell this dog, it’s not buying it.

Photo: ©Jonathan Casey/Comedy Pets

Flowers pretty up a room, or a front garden, or a tortoise’s tummy. The latter scenario is what is currently underway.

“Belly dancer Style”

Photo: ©Vittorio Ricci/Comedy Pets

A cat peeks out from behind some tassels.

Photo: ©Emma Beardsmore/Comedy Pets

These cats are on guard duty. Don’t disrupt them.

Photo: ©Bernard Sim/Comedy Pets

A dog prepares for the arrival of a treat (orange, foreground) in its mouth (pink, background).

“You keep watch”

Photo: ©Yasudu Aburanekomaru/Comedy Pets

More cats on guard. For what, I couldn’t say. Perhaps a mouse, or a feline foe.

Photo: ©Charlotte Kitchen/Comedy Pets

This donkey looks as if it’s laughing at its own joke, the wise-ass.

“Curls in the wind”

Photo: ©Julia Illig/Comedy Pets

One thing pets and people have in common is curly hair. This windy-day self-portrait speaks for itself.

“Who are you?”

Photo: ©Silvia Jiang/Comedy Pets

A cat (real) meets a cat (plushie). But the former seems confused about the nature of the latter.

“Kitty in the kitchen”

Photo: ©Atsuyuki Ohshimo/Comedy Pets

If it fits, it sits, the saying goes. Here, a cat makes a happy home out of a kitchen bowl.

Photo: ©Luiza Ribeiro/Comedy Pets

A dog makes an irked facial expression at the camera.

“You didn’t hear this from me”

Photo: ©Kenichi Morinaga/Comedy Pets

They’re sharing trade secrets about being cats, I guess.

“It’s behind you”

Photo: ©Philippa Huber/Comedy Pets

Shelby, a cockapoo, looks desperately for a bubble. Look up Shelby.

“What am I thinking?”

Photo: ©David Kertzman/Comedy Pets

Forget the Headless Horseman. This is…you got it.

“Peek a boo”

Photo: ©Sylvia Michel/Comedy Pets

The dog Raasta burying itself in the snow.

Photo: ©Kazutoshi Ono/Comedy Pets

A cat-turned-trapeze-artist, getting some hangtime on a band.

“Not just for cats”

Photo: ©Sarah Haskell/Comedy Pets

Hector, a dog, finds that not all pet doors are for all pets. Sorry, buddy—cats only.

Photo: ©Atsuyuki Ohshimo/Comedy Pets

Two cats make ample use of a roll of toilet paper.

“Everybody was Kung Fu fighting”

Photo: ©Sylvia Michel/Comedy Pets

A dog leaping for a snowball in Toggenburg, Switzerland.

“Um excuse me”

Photo: ©Chantal Sammons/Comedy Pets

The 12-week-old Artie raises his paw.

Photo: ©Vera Faupel/Comedy Pets

A dog—Pepper the pointer—leaps in the air.