Beetlejuice Brings Ghoulish Chaos in the New Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Trailer

The ghost with the most has broken free to wreak more afterlife mayhem on the living Deetz family. The long-awaited sequel to Tim Burton’s horror comedy Beetlejuice—perfectly titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice—arrives September 6, and we’ve got a fresh peek at the action in thanks to a brand-new trailer.

Michael Keaton (Birdman) slips right back into his iconic role as the chaotic bio-exorcist, summoned once again by Lydia Deetz (Stranger Things’ Winona Ryder), whose daughter Astrid (Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega) becomes entangled in some dangerous purgatorial shenanigans.

Here’s the latest trailer from legendary goth auteur Burton, who directs what looks like an imaginative sequel from a screenplay by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar (Wednesday).

BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE | Official Trailer

Well, that looks like a frightfully funny feast of stop-motion—not to mention a return to the Burton wackiness that we’ve missed. We cannot wait to see more of Lydia and Astrid’s mother and daughter dynamic as the past from the original films is unleashed to haunt them. Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek, The Nightmare Before Christmas) is also back as Delia Deetz—plus there are new new cast members played by Justin Theroux (The Leftovers), Monica Bellucci (Spectre), Arthur Conti (House of the Dragon), and Willem Dafoe (Poor Things).

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be a big event to usher in spooky season this year, opening in theaters September 6.

