Michael Keaton Doesn’t Want You to Worry That Beetlejuice 2 Will Be Rotten

While fans of Tim Burton’s 1989 supernatural comedy classic Beetlejuice wait for the long-anticipated sequel—Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, arriving September 6—at least one of the stars is feeling awfully confident about the Ghost With the Most’s return. Of course Michael Keaton is going to be excited about getting to reprise his iconic role—but he sounds genuinely thrilled about the movie too.

“I’ve seen it now,” he said on SiriusXM program The Jess Cagle Show, as quoted in Variety. “I’m going to see it again after a couple of little tweaks in the editing room, and I confidently say this thing is great. The [original] was so fun and exciting visually. [The sequel is] all that but really beautiful and interestingly emotional here and there. I wasn’t ready for that. It’s great.”

Intriguing! So far, all we really know about Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is its cast: returning stars Keaton as Beetlejuice, Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz, and Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz; and new faces Jenna Ortega as Astrid, the daughter of Ryder’s character and Monica Bellucci as Beetlejuice’s wife—plus mystery characters played by Willem Dafoe and Justin Theroux. Last fall, the film’s cinematographer revealed that at its heart, the project is “a story about a family. And now it’s 30 years later, and what are the intricacies and the human condition in keeping a family together all that time set in the craziest world possible?”

Variety also pulled a quote from People in which Keaton called the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice experience “the most fun I’ve had on set in a long time,” and also promised the movie wouldn’t lean too hard into CG—instead emphasizing “I was totally not interested in doing something where there was too much technology. It had to feel handmade … When you get to do that again after years of standing in front of a giant screen, pretending somebody’s across the way from you, this is just enormous fun.”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice arrives September 6.

