Meet the Characters of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: New, Old, and Very Old

There’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Tim Burton finally returning to this wild world he created all those years ago. Michael Keaton hopping back into one of his most iconic characters. Finding out what’s happened in the years since with Winona Ryder’s character Lydia, especially after the traumatic experience of the original film. And did Beetlejuice ever get to the front of the line in the waiting room?

Then there’s discovering what new things and people the world of Beetlejuice still holds. The latest trailer reveals a bunch of that but it all goes by so fast. So, Warner Bros has released nice, clean, close-up character posters for not just the big three returning characters—Beetlejuice (Keaton), Lydia (Ryder) and Delia (Catherine O’Hara)—but all the new characters too, like Lydia’s daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega), Beetlejuice’s wife Dolores (Monica Bellucci), as well as Rory (Justin Theroux) and Wolf Jackson (Willem Dafoe).

Things are about to get really weird come September 6. See all the characters in our slide show.

