Brave New World Is Really Interested in Having a Captain America Who Can Bleed

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ended in 2021, and Captain America: Brave New World isn’t arriving until 2025. But Marvel doesn’t want you to forget about one of its signature heroes, now played by Anthony Mackie, amid all the Deadpool & Wolverine hype, teasing Sam Wilson’s new costume as he steps fully into his role as Captain America.

You can see the image at Empire Magazine, which also shares some insights from Brave New World director Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox) on how the film will be picking up an important thread from Disney+ Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: namely, that Sam is just a regular human. Yes, he’s a badass fighter with a military background and access to some alarmingly futuristic tech, but he wasn’t injected with super-soldier serum like Steve Rogers, the guy who carried Cap’s shield before him. “The action in this movie is incredibly exciting because this is a guy who can break, this is a guy who can bleed,” Onah explained to Empire. “We get to have a lot of fun pushing him to the limit.”

Onah offered a tiny tease of Brave New World’s plot: “Part of the challenge for Sam as Captain America, working within the government, is the way he’s going to make decisions. The point of view he’s going to have will at times put him at odds with the President.” We know that he’ll also be at odds with Tim Blake Nelson’s Samual Sterns, also known as the Leader, who does have superpowers thanks to a little Bruce Banner/Incredible Hulk cross-contamination. “Sam finds himself almost standing between Samuel Sterns and what he thinks the government owes him, and how he wants to go about getting that,” according to Onah.

Captain America: Brave New World opens February 14, 2025.

