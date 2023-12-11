Twisted Metal Revs Up for a Second Two

A lot happened this summer, so it’s easy to forget that Twisted Metal aired on Peacock in the U.S. (Stan in Australia) over the Winter. Based on the now classic car combat PlayStation series, the show got decent reviews and was nominated at the recent Game Awards for Best Adaptation. Ultimately it lost out to—and got overshadowed by—HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us, but it sounds like it was overall good, disposable fun on a weekly basis.

Fans of the show will be pleased to hear that it’s coming back for more. During the Game Awards, leading man Anthony Mackie broke the news that Twisted Metal had been renewed for a second season, though it’ll likely be some time before we actually see it: Mackie headlines 2025’s Captain America: Brave New World from Marvel, which is said to undergo reshoots from January 2024 until at least the summer, and the show’s other stars—which includes Stephanie Beatriz, Samoa Joe, and Neve Campbell—likely have their own projects starting up soon as well. Whenever it releases, it’ll be part of a stacked roster of video game shows entering their second seasons: Halo and Arcane are set to make their respective returns in February and November 2024, while Last of Us’ second season is aiming for sometime in 2025. Meanwhile, the sophomore outing for Castlevania: Nocturne lacks a solid release date at time of writing.

“I have to give a Sweet Tooth-sized thank you to our incredible fans,” wrote co-showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith. “We are beyond thankful we get to continue the story of John Doe, Quiet, and Sweet Tooth as they face off against familiar faces and new grim foes in the long-awaited Twisted Metal tournament. The mixtape is made, and I’m thrilled to get back on the road with our stellar cast and crew.”

The complete 10-episode first season of Twisted Metal can be watched over on Stan. Might the second season also lead to the manifestation of a new entry for the games? Guess we’ll have to wait and find out.

