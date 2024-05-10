Great News, You’re Getting More Bluey Soon

There’s more Bluey on the way in the form of Bluey Minisodes! A new batch of 20 shorts will be released on Disney Jr. and Disney+ this July.

With Bluey feverstill running hot, it makes sense to have shorts available until any official announcements of where the beloved animated series is going next. Bluey creator Joe Brumm wrote all the upcoming minisodes, which are produced by Ludo Studio, to hold fans over. A press release from Disney+ revealed the “Bluey Minisodes highlight funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo, leaning into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters and world of Bluey.”

Back in April, Bluey released its first special, a longer episode called “The Sign,” which becameBluey’s most-viewed entry, racking up10.4 million views on Disney+ and Disney Junior, according to the press release. It was followed up by a surprise episode, appropriately titled “Surprise”—and the release of “Dad Baby,” an episode that had been previously unseen in the U.S., apparently for content reasons, on Bluey’s official YouTube channel. It’ll be exciting to see where Bluey goes next; whether it is a new season or a movie announcement, hopefully the wait won’t be too long.

Bluey returns July 2024 with Bluey Minisodes. Watch all available seasons of Bluey on Disney+.

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family and Rostered On. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.