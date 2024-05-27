EcoFlow EOFY Sale: Save Up to $2,199 off Portable Power Stations and Air Conditioners

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re someone who likes to take your tech outdoors, or you like to keep a power backup at home, then this sale could keep you juiced. EcoFlow has just kicked off its End of Financial Year sale, which includes up to $2,199 off a range of portable power stations, air conditioners and more.

These EcoFlow power stations are a solid option if you do a lot of off-the-grid adventuring, whether that’s camping or travelling in a van, and you have a few electronic devices that need a bit more juice than a power bank can offer. Depending on the portable generator you have, you can even use it to partially charge your EV.

EcoFlow’s EOFY sale will run until June 30, and the brand will be dropping a few web-exclusive flash sales throughout June. So if you don’t see anything you fancy here, be sure to check back regularly.

The best deals from EcoFlow’s EOFY sale

If you’re not sure where to start, the EcoFlow Delta is the brand’s flagship portable power station. It holds a maximum capacity of 1260Wh, and can maintain an output of 1800W. With the ability to power 11 devices simultaneously, this portable power station can be used to charge up smaller devices like your phone or laptop, or to power large appliances like a microwave or coffee machine.

The generator itself takes about an hour to charge from zero to 80%, so when the time comes to recharge the Delta, you don’t have to be hanging around for a long time.

There’s also the EcoFlow Wave, which is a portable air conditioner. While we’re currently in the cooler part of the year if you’re not one for waking up feeling like a baked potato – be it in a tent or your own home – this A/C unit will help you maintain a more comfortable temperature. According to EcoFlow, thid portable air conditioner is ideal for medium-sized tents and RVs or, if you’re not the outdoorsy type, small rooms.

EcoFlow’s EOFY bundle deals

On top of those individual discounts, EcoFlow is also offering a few bundle deals as well. These include the River Pro and Delta Max power stations, along with the Wave portable air conditioner.

Here are the bundle deals available during EcoFlow’s EOFY sale:

You can also pick up a 60W Solar Panel for $179 (down from $229) when you purchase it alongside an EcoFlow River 2, River Max, River 2 Pro or Delta 2 portable power station. To get this offer, you’ll need to use the promo code 60WSP.

You can check out the full range of EcoFlow’s EOFY sale here.

