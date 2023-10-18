Where the Hell Are Those 11th-Gen iPads?

Despite a heap of rumours and speculation, Tuesday came and went without any new iPad news. Apple usually waits a few weeks after releasing its latest smartphones to share news about its tablets. Apple fans have been waiting for a fair bit to see the next tablet, but according to some reliable Apple leakers, we might not see the new iPad, mini, Air, or Pro this month at all.

Considering Apple has had yearly updates of its tablets year after year since 2017, it seemed reasonable that today would be a good day to drop the latest round. A few unreliable leakers were adamant we’d see a new 10.9-inch iPad to go alongside the 10th-gen model. Then Apple shared its new $US79 Apple Pencil stocked with USB-C. After that, radio silence for the rest of Tuesday.

Last year’s 10th-gen iPads received a similar, subdued announcement. There wasn’t much difference between those tablets and their previous versions, though Apple added new colourways, relocated the selfie camera, and added Apple’s proprietary M2 chip to the sixth-generation iPad Pro. There was some speculation Apple would release its next iPad, iPad mini, and iPad Air models with similarly little fanfare.

Throughout this year there was a lingering expectation we would see a new iPad Pro, but on Sunday Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that there’s no real chance we’ll see a new iPad this month, though Apple is still working on new tablets. There is the possibility the Cupertino, California company is saving its breath for next year. Some rumors have suggested Apple could introduce a massive 16-inch screen or OLED display to its lineup, so it’s possible they want the launch to include some more fireworks.

Gurman is one of the more reliable figures on the Apple beat, so there’s a strong chance we won’t get a new iPad soon. Still, the Bloomberg writer said Apple is trying to turn out an M3-powered iPad Pro. The rest of the next-gen iPad line should also see speed boosts, but whether that happens next month or next year is hard to say.

Earlier this year, oft-cited Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested we would see a real, foldable iPad arrive sometime in 2024. According to some rumors, the device would be some sort of 2-in-1 that would combine a MacBook with a tablet with a built-in kickstand. Some other eagle-eyed Apple aficionados like Gurman claimed there really was no chance of a 2024 Apple foldable, but why not live the dream?

If Apple really were to do some sort of foldable, it would likely be very “Apple” in design. Meaning that it would need to be far more streamlined than many of the currently available laptop, tablet, and desktop devices like HP’s $US5,000 Spectre Fold.

There’s still a chance for Apple to pull a jump scare this October and share its new iPads, but the Cupertino company could be saving itself for a much more substantial release in 2024 alongside more excitement with the next Apple Watch Series 10.