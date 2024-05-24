The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Lego Star Wars Has Never Looked as Breathtaking as This

Germain Lussier Avatar
Germain Lussier
If you’re a fan of Star Wars, Lego, or both, you might want to clear a few minutes right now. Photographer Hue Hughes has generously shared with io9 some of his stunning photographs of Lego Star Wars pieces and we are completely obsessed.

According to Hughes, who resides in Bluffton, SC, all the photos you’re about to see were captured for real. All the different effects? Created practically. “The only digital manipulation was color grading, the addition of lightsabers, glowing eyes, and the sun and moon,” Hughes said.

“I like using matches and a fog machine when I shoot,” he continued. “The match creates a warm light source, while the fog machine creates an atmosphere. I create all of my own environments using common materials. Backing powder, sand, and construction paper make up the bulk of my building materials. I shoot many of my images at high speed to capture the particles of sand and baking powder flying through the air.”

You get a tiny glimpse of what’s in store above but click through to see a ton more. And once that’s done, head over to Hughes’ official website, Instagram, and Reddit page for much more. It’s not just Lego Star Wars either.

Vader and his TIE

Image: Hue Hughes

AT-AT and AT-ST

Image: Hue Hughes

Watch out Golden Rod!

Image: Hue Hughes

Sandtrooper

Image: Hue Hughes

Rancor party

Image: Hue Hughes

Smokey TIE

Image: Hue Hughes

Snowy Scout

Image: Hue Hughes

Kylo woods

Image: Hue Hughes

Meet your match

Image: Hue Hughes

Graveyard

Image: Hue Hughes

“Boba Fett’s Starship”

Image: Hue Hughes

Jungle walker

Image: Hue Hughes

Twin suns

Image: Hue Hughes

UCS living

Image: Hue Hughes

Snow battle

Image: Hue Hughes

Empire attack

Image: Hue Hughes

Beast wars

Image: Hue Hughes

Speeder bikes

Image: Hue Hughes

An evil discovery

Image: Hue Hughes

Solo Vader

Image: Hue Hughes

Luke 1, AT-AT 0

Image: Hue Hughes

Camping Jawas

Image: Hue Hughes

Moonwalker

Image: Hue Hughes

Vader strikes back

Image: Hue Hughes

On to the next one

Image: Hue Hughes