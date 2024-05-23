Marvel’s Upcoming What If? VR Game Gets a Revealing First Trailer

What if Marvel Studios, Disney+, Industrial Light & Magic, and Apple all came together for a single project? Well, we don’t have to ask “What If?” It’s actually happening. It’s called What If…? – An Immersive Story, it’s a virtual reality experience exclusive to Apple Vision Pro, and the first trailer is here.

Created by Marvel Studios and ILM Immersive, the experience will see the user team up with the Watcher and Wong to traverse the multiverse and interact with variants of characters such as Thanos, Hela, the Collector, Red Guardian, and others. That makes it the first-ever interactive Disney+ Original story. Here’s the trailer.

Marvel Studios’ What If…? – An Immersive Story | Official Trailer | ILM Immersive & Disney+ Marvel Studios’ What If…? – An Immersive Story | Official Trailer | ILM Immersive & Disney+

“What If…? – An Immersive Story is the result of what can happen when you bring together the incredible talent at ILM Immersive, Marvel Studios, and Disney+ to push the boundaries of technology in the service of telling our stories in new and exciting ways,” executive producer Shereif M. Fattouh said in a press release. “This project touches upon the cornerstone of the desire that our studios share to constantly experiment and innovate, and thanks to the capabilities of Apple Vision Pro, we get to place you directly inside a Universe that means so much to us all. I can’t wait for fans to become the hero in this completely new way.”

io9 was lucky enough to be given a hands-on demonstration of the hour-long experience this week and will report back on it soon. But, for now, if you happen to have an Apple Vision Pro, you’ll be able to grab What If…? – An Immersive Story for free on May 30.

