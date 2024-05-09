Michelle Yeoh Will Lead Amazon’s Blade Runner 2049 Sequel Series

Everything, Everywhere, All at Once academy award-winner, Star Trek star, and action queen of our hearts Michelle Yeoh is coming to the world of Blade Runner.

Variety reports that Yeoh has been tapped to play a major lead role in Amazon’s upcoming sequel series to Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049, currently titled Blade Runner 2099. Yeoh will purportedly play a character named Olwen, a replicant who is in facing the end of her life.

Formally ordered by Amazon as a limited seriesback in 2022, 2099 has been in the works for a while, with original Blade Runner director Ridley Scott’s involvement starting well before the series found a home at the streamer, whileShining Girl’s Silka Luisa is set as 2099’s showrunner.

We’ll bring you more on Amazon’s plans for Blade Runner as and when we learn them.

