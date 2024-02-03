Star Trek’s Section 31 Movie Has Found Its Stars

The next Star Trek movie is upon us, and no, it’s not got anything to do with Chris Pine or Jean-Luc Picard: Michelle Yeoh is back in sneaky action for Star Trek: Section 31, and Paramount has found her co-stars.

Today the studio officially confirmed that Section 31 production has begun in Toronto, Canada. Directed by Discovery’s Olatunde Osunsanmi, the film will star Oscar winner Yeoh as Emperor Phillipa Georgiou—the Mirror Universe counterpart of Captain Georgiou. The captain, Star Trek fans will recall, perished in the opening episodes of Discovery’s first season, with the Mirror version going on to regularly appear across Discovery’s first three seasons—and now, she’s joining Section 31, the secret police division of Starfleet first introduced in Deep Space Nine. A brief logline for the film says that Georgiou is “tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, [and] also must face the sins of her past.”

Paramount also confirmed seven additional cast members for the film: Omari Hardwick, Kacey Rohl, Sam Richardson, Sven Ruygrok, Robert Kazinsky , Humberly Gonzalez, and James Hiroyuki Liao, all cast in currently undisclosed roles.

Star Trek: Section 31 currently doesn’t have a projected release date, but it won’t be hitting theatres: it will stream exclusively on Paramount+.

Want more entertainment news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and DC releases, what’s coming to cinemas in Australia this year, and everything streaming this month across all platforms. Check out our dedicated Entertainment tab for more.