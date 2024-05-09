MORNING SPOILERS: 28 Days Later Cast Update and a Chuck Norris Trailer

28 Years Later’s cast just grew even further. Ryan Murphy’s mysterious new horror series just landed a wild guest star. Plus, what’s to come when Doctor Who returns tomorrow night. Spoilers, away!

Star Trek 4

Chris Pine reflected—with some degree of surprise—on the hiring of Steve Yockey as a new writer for the long-in-the-works film.

Why? I thought there was already a script… there was something in the news of a new writer coming on board. I thought there was already a script, but I guess I was wrong, or they decided to pivot. As it’s always been with Trek, I just wait and see.

28 Years Later

Deadline reports Jack O’Connell (Back to Black) has joined the cast of 28 Years Later in a currently undisclosed role.

Escape from New York

According to Comic Book, Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin are no longer attached to direct the Escape from New York remake at 20th Century Studios.

The Shrouds

Bloody-Disgusting has a new Cannes poster for David Cronenenberg’s The Shrouds.

In a Violent Nature

IFC Films has released a series of retro lobby cards for the unrated theatrical release of In a Violent Nature.

Agent Recon

A robotic Chuck Norris investigates a secret military base experimenting on alien technology in the trailer for Agent Recon, available on demand this June 21.

Grotesquerie

According to Deadline, the NFL’s Travis Kelce will star alongside Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville in Grotesquerie, Ryan Murphy’s mysterious new horror series at FX. Details on his character are currently unavailable.

Doctor Who

Finally, Spoiler TV has a synopsis for “Space Babies,” this week’s return episode of Doctor Who.

Ruby learns the Doctor’s amazing secrets when he takes her to the far future. There, they find a baby farm run by babies. But can they be saved from the terrifying bogeyman?

