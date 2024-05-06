MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From Alien: Romulus, The Last of Us Season 2, and More

Peter Macon talks about Caesar’s legacy in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Get another new look at Jennifer Lopez’s mech movie Atlas. Gen V will rework its season 2 storyline after the tragic passing of Chance Perdomo. Plus, get a new look at the Rick & Morty anime. Spoilers, away!

Alpha

According to Variety, Golshifteh Farahani and Tahar Rahim are attached to star in Raw and Titane director Julia Ducournau’s next film, Alpha. Details on the plot are not available at this time.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

During a recent interview with Comic Book, Raka actor Peter Macon discussed how archeology plays a significant role in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

There was only so much that was actually useful in the other films, in what Caesar was. The ‘apes shall not kill apes, apes together strong, and apes and humans live side by side.’ Because the idea that stories and fables tend to outlive the truth. They tend to get morphed, the truth get morphed into stories and fables as we tell them generation after generation after generation. So for many generations, Caesar’s legacy, the roots of what he was about, when I would go back and watch the other films, that’s the only thing that Raka would be privy to. What survived, his manifesto, his philosophy. So then, taking him being like an archeologist and unearthing human artifacts and different things and just piecemeal his own story together. He does present a very different world view from Noah and Proximus, in that he’s aware there are other clans out there. Proximus is aware that there are other clans out there, Noah is not. So he falls in the middle of that, but he’s still trying to figure it out himself. No one really knows the truth of anything because it was so long ago. So they’re kind of piecing it together. That was useful and then I had to sort of make it all up, backstory wise, and check in with the writers and with Wes to make it all fall into some vague sense of order. And I think at the end of the day that’s the best thing because it leaves the audience with room to sort of think about and figure stuff out, too.

Alien: Romulus

Entertainment Weekly has two new photos from Alien: Romulus.

Insane Like Me?

A wrongfully-accused combat veteran battles the vampires responsible for his girlfriend’s murder in the trailer for Insane Like Me?, coming to VOD this June 4.

Atlas

Netflix has also released another trailer for Atlas, the film in which Jennifer Lopez plays a tech-fearing data analyst who learns to pilot a mech.

The Last of Us

During a recent interview with Buzzfeed, Isabela Merced hyped a scene in the second season of The Last of Us that will “be on everyone’s Twitter feed.”

It’s really, really exciting. There’s a scene in particular that I think is going to be on everyone’s Twitter feed.

Gen V

The producers of Gen V confirmed on Instagram they will not recast the late Chance Perdomo in the role of Andre Anderson.

Doctor Who

Ruby takes her first trip in the TARDIS in two new clips from “Space Babies,” the May 10 return episode of Doctor Who.

Rick and Morty: The Anime

Finally, the authorities are after Rick’s new device in the latest clip from Rick and Morty: The Anime.

