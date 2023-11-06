MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Rick & Morty, and More

Rebecca Sugar is open to returning to Steven Universe. J.J. Abrams’ Constantine series for DC and Max is no more. Plus, what’s to come as Fear the Walking Dead nears its end. To me, my spoilers!
Killing Faith
Deadline reports Guy Pearce, DeWanda Wise and Tim Roth are attached to star in Killing Faith, a supernatural horror movie written and directed by Ned Crowley. The story is said to concern Dr. Bender (Pearce), “a faithless physician who agrees to escort an anguished mother (Wise) on a journey across a treacherous desert. The mother is hopeful of finding a cure for her daughter’s mysterious illness” as she is “possessed by the devil.” Tim Roth will reportedly a preacher named Ross.
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2
Blood and Honey 2 director Rhys Frake-Waterfield recently revealed his fiercer-looking Winnie the Pooh design at the American Film Market last week.
Once Upon a Time in the Future: 2121
In the year 2121, the few survivors of humanity must live underground and obey “scarcity laws” to balance population growth in the trailer for Once Upon a Time in the Future: 2121.
Constantine: The Series
Variety reports J.J. Abrams’ planned Constantine TV series is also no longer moving forward at Max.
Steven Universe
However, Rebecca Sugar stated she hopes to return to Steven Universe one day in a new interview with Variety.
I love these characters and I love this world, and I would love to return to it. And I hope, if everyone else feels the same as I do, I may have an opportunity to do something like that.
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
The first three minutes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters are now available to stream on Youtube.
Meanwhile, Kurt Russel, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Anders Holm, Chris Black and Matt Fraction discuss all things Godzilla in a new featurette.
Kaiju News Outlet has additionally released images of three undiscovered Titans, including Mother Longlegs, Mantleclaw and an Endoswarmer.
Krapopolis
The invention of pants prompts controversy in the synopsis for “Dungeons and Deliria,” the ninth episode of Krapopolis.
Tyrannis struggles with a ruling dilemma when a citizen is ejected from a bar for wearing newly invented pants. Meanwhile, Deliria wreaks havoc on Stupendous’ secret quest, only to end up in trouble with a titan. While hunting a monster, Hippocampus ends up sparring with a tree nymph.
Fear the Walking Dead
Madison fights off zombies with a sledgehammer in the trailer for next week’s antepenultimate episode of Fear the Walking Dead.
Rick and Morty
Finally, the trailer for next week’s episode of Rick and Morty promises “huge spoilers” regarding Rick Prime will finally be revealed.
Want more entertainment news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and DC releases, what’s coming to cinemas in Australia this year, and everything streaming this month across all platforms. Check out our dedicated Entertainment tab for more.