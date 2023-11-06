MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Rick & Morty, and More

Rebecca Sugar is open to returning to Steven Universe. J.J. Abrams’ Constantine series for DC and Max is no more. Plus, what’s to come as Fear the Walking Dead nears its end. To me, my spoilers!

Killing Faith

Deadline reports Guy Pearce, DeWanda Wise and Tim Roth are attached to star in Killing Faith, a supernatural horror movie written and directed by Ned Crowley. The story is said to concern Dr. Bender (Pearce), “a faithless physician who agrees to escort an anguished mother (Wise) on a journey across a treacherous desert. The mother is hopeful of finding a cure for her daughter’s mysterious illness” as she is “possessed by the devil.” Tim Roth will reportedly a preacher named Ross.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2

Blood and Honey 2 director Rhys Frake-Waterfield recently revealed his fiercer-looking Winnie the Pooh design at the American Film Market last week.

AFM: ‘Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2’ Duo Unveils First Terrifying Close-Up of New-Look Bear (Exclusive) https://t.co/VWIOSf5DZp pic.twitter.com/BMUFsYckPB — MovieMasters101 (@MovieMasters101) November 5, 2023

Once Upon a Time in the Future: 2121

In the year 2121, the few survivors of humanity must live underground and obey “scarcity laws” to balance population growth in the trailer for Once Upon a Time in the Future: 2121.

ONCE UPON A TIME IN THE FUTURE: 2121 – International Trailer ONCE UPON A TIME IN THE FUTURE: 2121 – International Trailer

Constantine: The Series

Variety reports J.J. Abrams’ planned Constantine TV series is also no longer moving forward at Max.

Steven Universe

However, Rebecca Sugar stated she hopes to return to Steven Universe one day in a new interview with Variety.

I love these characters and I love this world, and I would love to return to it. And I hope, if everyone else feels the same as I do, I may have an opportunity to do something like that.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

The first three minutes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters are now available to stream on Youtube.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters – Exclusive Opening Scene (2023) John Goodman Monarch: Legacy of Monsters – Exclusive Opening Scene (2023) John Goodman

Meanwhile, Kurt Russel, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Anders Holm, Chris Black and Matt Fraction discuss all things Godzilla in a new featurette.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters — An Inside Look | Apple TV+ Monarch: Legacy of Monsters — An Inside Look | Apple TV+

Kaiju News Outlet has additionally released images of three undiscovered Titans, including Mother Longlegs, Mantleclaw and an Endoswarmer.

New images from “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” featuring Godzilla, Mother Longlegs, Mantleclaw, and Endoswarmers. pic.twitter.com/3NxOMj1GAv — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) November 3, 2023

Krapopolis

The invention of pants prompts controversy in the synopsis for “Dungeons and Deliria,” the ninth episode of Krapopolis.

Tyrannis struggles with a ruling dilemma when a citizen is ejected from a bar for wearing newly invented pants. Meanwhile, Deliria wreaks havoc on Stupendous’ secret quest, only to end up in trouble with a titan. While hunting a monster, Hippocampus ends up sparring with a tree nymph.

[Spoiler TV]

Fear the Walking Dead

Madison fights off zombies with a sledgehammer in the trailer for next week’s antepenultimate episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

Fear The Walking Dead | Season 8 Episode 10 Preview Promo [HD] [2023] Fear The Walking Dead | Season 8 Episode 10 Preview Promo [HD] [2023]

Rick and Morty

Finally, the trailer for next week’s episode of Rick and Morty promises “huge spoilers” regarding Rick Prime will finally be revealed.

[adult swim] – Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 5 Promo [adult swim] – Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 5 Promo

