Todd McFarlane’s Spawn Hires an Oscar-Nominated Screenwriter

Terrifier 3

Bloody-Disgusting reports Tom Savini has joined the cast of Terrifier 3 in an undisclosed role.

Superman

In response to a fan on Instagram (via Comic Book), James Gunn revealed he’s “a little over halfway through shooting” Superman.

Spawn

In a new interview with Comic Book, Todd McFarlane revealed he’s hired two-time Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Scott Silver (The Fighter) to rewrite his Spawn screenplay.

There’s a script but the writers are, they’re not quite sort of satisfied with their own work, which is what all of us creative people are. We put it on paper and then we criticize ourselves. So they’re going through sort of an extensive sort of rework and rewrite of it. I was just on the phone a couple of days ago with Scott Silver, the guy who’s sort of manning the lead of it right now. He’s also the writer of Joker and Joker 2. We’re all planning and hoping and moving towards having this done so that we can take it out so that we can find our studio finally pre-Joker 2 launch, which comes in October.

INFernal

Four friends— two of whom are undead, one a pig demon from Hell — must locate a mystical blade after a heavy metal summoning ritual goes disastrously wrong in the trailer for INfernal.

INfernal – Official Trailer (2024)

Dexter: Origin Sin

TV Line reports Patrick Gibson has been cast as the young Dexter Morgan in Showtime’s upcoming prequel series, while Christian Slater will his adoptive father, Harry Morgan. Molly Brown has been additionally cast as Dexter’s sister, Debra.

Variety additionally reports Christin Miloti has joined the cast of Hit-Monkey’s second season as Iris, a character who has “grown up vowing never to be like the father, Bryce, who abandoned her. When fate brings them back together, she realizes that she and her old man are cut from the same cloth as they hurtle towards a final reconciliation.”

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters co-creator hyped King Kong’s arrival in season two during a recent interview with Gold Derby (via Bloody-Disgusting).

I think where we left the season gave us so much fertile territory for storytelling. Keiko comes back, we appear to have lost Colonel Shaw, we have this reunion with the family… that feels like a great launch pad for Season 2. We want to continue to tell this human story, we want to continue to tell the story of the Randa family and Kate and Kentaro and their father Hiroshi and now their grandmother Keiko. But there also is a hunger for more spectacle, for more monsters. How do we make it bigger and better? We reveal Kong at the end of the first season so there’s gonna be an expectation you’re gonna see more of Kong that we want to deliver on.

Interview with the Vampire

Spoiler TV has photos from “No Pain,” the third episode of Interview with the Vampire’s second season. More at the link.

The Walking Dead: Dead City

The Walking Dead: Dead City has released a brief, behind-the-scenes look at season two.

BTS Look At Season 2 Of The Walking Dead: Dead City

Star Wars: The Acolyte

Finally, Lee Jung-jae fights Amanda Stenberg in a new clip from Star Wars: The Acolyte.

The Acolyte | Mae and Sol Fight | Streaming June 4 on Disney+