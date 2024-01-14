DC Is Hunting for Its New Supergirl

Superman will make his return to the big screen next year and he might be bringing Supergirl with him. Last year, when James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed their ambitious schedule for the future of the DC Universe, it included a film called Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, based on the Tom King comics. Now, with that film slowly starting to take shape, casting has begun for the lead, and three names have been revealed.

Deadline reports that House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock, Locke & Key’s Emilia Jones, and Supergirl voice actress Meg Donnelly are among the names expected to do screen tests this month to play Supergirl. The reason being that, though her solo movie is still a ways off, the character will be making a cameo in an earlier film, so someone has to be locked down. There’s no word on which upcoming DC film it could be—but there’s only one that’s going into production imminently, and that’s Gunn’s Superman: Legacy.

According to the trade, there’s still a chance Warner Bros. could just make a more established actress an offer but they want to do these tests as well. The Vampire Diaries alum Ana Nogueira was tapped to write the script for the feature late last year, but no director has yet been attached.

Jones is probably the best-known of the bunch. Not just because she starred in spooky Netflix series Locke & Key, but because she was the star of the Best Picture-winning film Coda. Alcock is someone you might not immediately recognize, but you know her and her work. She played the younger version of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in early episodes of House of the Dragon. Donnelly is best known for her roles on Disney Channel projects like Zombies and was a lead on the Supernatural show The Winchesters. However, in the most interesting twist, she already voices Supergirl in the animated films Legion of Super-Heros and the upcoming Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part One.

Not mentioned in the trade story is Sasha Calle, who played Supergirl in The Flash last year.

Last year, when announcing the project, Gunn discussed the difference between Superman and Supergirl in his universe. “Superman was sent to Earth and he was raised by incredibly loving parents, whereas Carol was in a piece of Krypton that drifted away from the planet and lived there for the first 14 years of her life,” Gunn said. “[It was] a horrible situation where she watched everybody around her die. And so she’s a much harsher and more fucked-up Supergirl.”

Do you think any of these actresses can be that fucked-up Supergirl? Let us know below.

Want more entertainment news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and DC releases, what’s coming to cinemas in Australia this year, and everything streaming this month across all platforms. Check out our dedicated Entertainment tab for more.