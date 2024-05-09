Twisters’ New Trailer Forecasts Fiery Storms and Epic Yee-Haws

Twisters is gathering strength ahead of dumping rain, wind, fire, deadly debris, and banter-filled dialogue on audiences this summer, and today brings a new, country-soundtracked trailer that shows us all of that and more—giving us a fresh peek at the dynamic between egghead storm survivor Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and cowboy storm-chaser Tyler (Glen Powell).

Oh, but it starts off with a lesson to always check the weather forecast before you head out to the rodeo, y’all!

Twisters | Official Trailer 2 Twisters | Official Trailer 2

“We’ve never seen tornados like this before!” “If you feel it, chase it!” “Sometimes the old ways are better than the new!” “You can always trust a guy who puts his face on a t-shirt!” “You don’t face your fears, you ride ‘em!” “We got twins! Twins!” Yep, Twisters is going to be just as quotable as Twister, which has had certain among us running around saying things like “We got cows!” and “Billy is the Extreme!” for nearly 30 years.

Do they know it’s behind them https://t.co/e6phh5pnIQ — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) May 8, 2024

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) and written by Mark L. Smith (The Revenant), Twisters also stars Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Sasha Lane, Daryl McCormack, Kiernan Shipka, Nik Dodani, and Maura Tierney. It roars into theaters July 19.

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family and Rostered On. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.