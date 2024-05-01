Kerry Condon Had a Blast Making Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

It’s been a minute since we’ve last heard anything about Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, hasn’t it? The series from Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts was first teased in 2022, and save for details and footage provided during last year’s Star Wars Celebration, there’s been no real mention of it since. But according to star Kerry Condon, it was a pretty fun show to make.

In a recent interview with Variety, she was briefly asked about it. While she didn’t give anything away, she was more than happy to talk about her time on set, calling it “so great … I loved it, and I loved being on it.” What made the experience so good? She explained production had “something about it that was so innocent and playful and lovely. It’s really adventurous and they got such great directors for each episode—the Daniels, Bryce Dallas Howard, Lee Isaac Chung, David Lowery.”

Skeleton Crew is about a quartet of kids embarking on an adventure to get back to their home planet, and is said to be influenced by old Amblin films. Shows with young actors can sometimes be hit or miss, but Condon had nothing but great things to say about her young co-stars. “People say don’t work with kids or animals, but I don’t know about that,” she said. “When children are good actors, they’re kind of out-of-this-world good—so watching some of the kids’ scenes, it was amazing. I don’t even have kids, but I’d pay to see this.”

If Skeleton Crew gives Star Wars something targeted at kids in the 9-12 age range, more power to it. Both The Acolyte and Tales of the Empire are geared more toward teens and above, so it’ll be nice for younger audiences to have a show specifically for them—whenever it premieres on Disney+, that is.

