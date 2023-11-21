All the Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar Titles Coming to Disney+

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Every day (especially whenever Disney+ day rolls around) we’re learning more about Disney’s upcoming slate of movies and TV shows across the Marvel, Star Wars, Disney originals and Pixar brands, including when they’ll be streaming and showing in cinemas.

The following list contains everything we have to look forward to on Disney’s streaming service.

Upcoming Marvel projects

Kicking off our list is every Marvel release you can expect over the next few years.

It’s safe to assume that every (non-Sony) Marvel movie and TV show will come to Disney+, considering Disney owns the rights to the comic giant (although Marvel movies will typically have their time at the cinema a month or so before streaming on Disney+).

The Marvels

The Marvels is now in theatres, and is set to be the next Marvel movie to arrive on Disney+, although a date hasn’t been set in stone just yet.

What if…? (Season 2)

The speculative non-canon animated series and its omnipresent narrator The Watcher will return with an all-new season. The show’s creators say next season will focus on new stories, new heroes, and “lots of fun”. It will release on December 22, 2023.

Echo

Echo is expected to be the next canonical MCU show to debut on Disney+. The cast of Echo took to the stage at Disney+ Day 2022 to announce that the first season just finished filming, and briefly showed Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) sporting a bandage over his eye after Echo shot him at the end of Hawkeye. Along with a returning Alacqua Cox, the cast is rounded out by Zahn McClarnon, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning and Graham Greene.

This spin-off from the Hawkeye series will follow Echo, a deaf martial artist, as played by actress Alaqua Cox. It’ll debut on Disney+ on January 10, 2024.

Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynold’s “merc with the mouth” is set to appear in Disney’s first R-rated film following the company’s completed acquisition of Fox assets. It’ll go to cinemas first on May 3, 2024.

Captain America: New World Order

Sam Wilson’s (Anthony Mackie) first solo movie as Captain America will bring back Tim Blake Nelson as the Leader from 2008’s Incredible Hulk film, along with Falcon & the Winter Soldier’s Carl Lumbly (Isiah Bradley/Captain America II) and Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres/Falcon). Additionally, Shira Haas will play the Israeli hero Sabra. It’ll be coming on February 14, 2025 and will stream on Disney+ sometime later.

Thunderbolts

Announced back at San Diego Comic-Con, the Thunderbolts film’s main cast has been revealed. Fortunately, it’s people we already know, including Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, David Harbour’s Red Guardian, and Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier. It’ll be coming on July 25, 2025.

Ironheart

Dominque Thorne will play the title character, aka Riri Williams, in Wakanda Forever before she jumps to her own solo show.

With Tony Stark gone, the MCU needs a new super-genius inventor. Enter teenage prodigy Riri Williams (played by Dominique Thorne), who creates a brand new, ultra-advanced armoured suit. It’ll arrive on September 3, 2025.

Blade

Disney hasn’t revealed much about this reboot of the franchise that features vampire-hunter who is also a vampire, but we know that it stars two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali, who also played Cornell ‘Cottonmouth’ Stokes in Luke Cage. We also know Blade appeared (or at least his voice did) in the end credits of The Eternals. It has been pushed back to November 7, 2025.

Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four will join the MCU on May 2, 2025, with a rebooted film potentially starring Pedro Pascal.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars

Two Avengers movies were announced at SDCC 2022 that will tie off the multiverse saga. They will release a year apart from each other: The Kang Dynasty on May 1, 2026 and Secret Wars on May 7, 2027.

Armor Wars

This live-action movie was once planned to be a series, and will follow James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) as he tracks down stolen tech that allows criminals to replicate Iron Man technology. No release date yet.

Marvel Zombies

This new animated show is loosely spun out from a breakout episode of What If? that saw MCU heroes battling a zombie apocalypse. A release date for Marvel Zombies hasn’t been confirmed.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

Disney says this new animated series follows Peter Parker “On his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.” No release date just yet.

Untitled Wakanda Series

Not much is known yet about this show set in Black Panther’s home country.

Agatha: House of Harkness

This spin-off from WandaVision will star Kathryn Hahn as her fan-favourite character Agatha Harkness. No release date yet.

Untitled Wakanda Series

Not much is known yet about this show set in Black Panther’s home country.

Untitled Shang-Chi sequel

Shang-Chi’s debut movie was compelling, exciting and fun. It also made a ton of money, so a sequel is inevitable.

Untitled mutants movie

Now that Disney owns the old Fox assets that included all the “mutant” Marvel superheroes, you can count on characters like the X-Men making an MCU debut. Though it might take a while.

Upcoming Star Wars projects

Here’s everything that Disney is working on in the Star Wars universe. All of these projects will be coming to Disney+.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Skeleton Crew is set to “not be a kids’ show”, from Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s director Jon Watts. It’s centred on a group of children, lost in space, with Jude Law in a lead role. It’s set during the same period as Ahsoka and The Mandalorian. The show is set to be released in 2024.

Lando

A series set around Lando Calrissian is set to be produced, with a release date yet to be announced.

The Acolyte

Not much is known about The Acolyte, but we do know that it’ll feature Leslye Headland (the creator of Russian Doll) at the helm. It’ll also have a villain focus. It’s expected to release in 2024.

Upcoming Disney projects

Let’s now go into the Disney shows coming out on Disney+ over the coming months. Here are all the shows we know about. Additionally, we can expect Disney movies to be coming to Disney+ once they’re done in theatres.

Wish

The next Disney princess movie from the creators of Frozen and Tangled, Wish is set in a magical kingdom where a king has the power to grant wishes… But not everything is as it seems, as protagonist Asha soon realises. It’ll arrive in cinemas on December 26, 2023.

Mufasa

Yes, there’s a Lion King prequel in the works, focusing on Simba’s Dad.

Tiana

Stella Meghie (The Photograph) will be the director and writer of the new long-form musical series, Tiana, coming to Disney+ in 2023.

Iwájú

A futuristic animated series set in Nigeria, Iwájú will stream on Disney+ in 2023.

Upcoming Pixar shows on Disney+

Inseparable from the Disney name, there are some Pixar shows in the works for Disney+. Additionally, we can expect Pixar movies to be coming to Disney+ once they’re done in theatres.

Inside Out 2

A sequel to Inside Out is being made, set to explore Riley’s teen years. It’ll come to theatres on June 14, 2024.

Win or Lose

Pixar’s first-ever original long-form animated series is coming to Disney+ in 2023. Each 20-minute episode of Win or Lose highlights the perspective of a different character as a middle school co-ed softball team prepares for their championship game.

Elio

Pixar’s other big theatrical announcement at Disney+ day 2022 was its spring 2024 film, Elio. Elio is a shy 11-year-old boy who, somehow, is the first person to make contact with aliens who send a strange message to Earth. Think the movie Contact, but Jodie Foster’s character is a shy boy.

There’s a lot to be excited about.

Image: Disney+

Want more entertainment news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and DC releases, what’s coming to cinemas in Australia this year, and everything streaming this month across all platforms. Check out our dedicated Entertainment tab for more.

This post has been updated since it was first published.