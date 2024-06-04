Godzilla Minus One Makes a Surprise Stomp to Netflix and Digital

Godzilla Minus One was one of 2023’s best movies, if not the best, depending on who you ask. If you’re one of the folks who didn’t get the chance to see it in theaters, great news: it’s now on Netflix and available to own or rent digitally.

Subscribers in other parts of the world began posting about seeing the film appear on the platform on what would’ve been Friday in the U.S. Our own James Whitbrook further confirmed it, and the film’s Twitter account made a cheeky post beforehand showing the Godzilla symbol in the classic Netflix red. Along with the original theatrical version with Japanese audio and English subtitles, there are audio dubs and subtitles for English, Portugese, Polish, and other languages. As for digital, both the regular colored and “Minus Color” black-and-white editions can be bought or rented individually on services like iTunes, Amazon, and so on. Minus Color will hit Netflix later in the summer.

If you weren’t aware, there was some confusion around the circumstances of Minus One’s arriving on streaming and physical formats. Due to a contract between Toho and Legendary, the movie had to be taken out of theaters once Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire came out. Presumably, that’s also why a physical 4K/Blu-rRay version hasn’t dropped in outside of Japan either. New Empire only just hit streaming in mid-May and is coming to physical formats on June 11, so it might be a while before folks get to snatch up Minus One to add onto their physical collections.

When it came out last December, Godzilla Minus One ended up becoming a bigger deal than anyone would’ve expected at the time. Along with its critical acclaim, it was a massive financial win for live-action Japanese films, and it went on to win Best VFX at the Oscars. So big was it that Minus Color’s weeklong run added onto its already extended theatrical period, and it’s turned studios like Lucasfilm onto its director Takashi Yamazaki.

Suffice to say, Minus One is a big deal, and now you get to see it from the comfort of your own home.

