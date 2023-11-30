Godzilla’s Gorgeous New Design Is Getting an Equally Gorgeous Action Figure

Godzilla is stomping back into theatres with the release of Godzilla Minus One, one of the best movies of the year. He’s doing so with a slick new look, evoking the King of the Monsters’ classic design with some gritty, grotty detailing and a whole lot of threatening dorsal fins—something captured in Super7’s slick new action figure.

Revealed recently as the latest entry in the toymaker’s Toho Ultimates line, the Minus One Godzilla figure clocks in at 8″ tall, and 14″ from nuclear-heat-ray-firing snout to the tip of his building-leveling tail. Sparsely accessorized, Godzilla will only come with one extra accessory, alas: a roaring head, to swap out with the default neutral one.

But while it doesn’t have much to go on, it makes up for it by being a faithful recreation of the Minus One design: which means it’s pretty high up there as an all-time great look for Big G. Based on the stunning 3D models from Takashi Yamazaki’s new movie, it’s a genuinely fantastic update to the classic Godzilla aesthetic—it looks like a wonderful mix between a physical suit and a living beast, and draws on elements of design from all over Godzilla’s 69 years of history. Not just in Japan, either, but with the Legendary “Monsterverse” take to boot.

Super7 Toho Ultimates Godzilla Minus One Godzilla

Image: Super7

