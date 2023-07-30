Driver Jams Lamborghini Aventador Under Truck in the U.S., Walks Away

I can’t tell you the amount of times I’ve wondered if a low-slung sports car like a McLaren 720S or the new Rimac Nevera would be able to pass under the bed of a semi truck trailer. They look like they should be able to fit under snugly. Well now, one Lamborghini driver has discovered that this actually isn’t the case, as they got their Aventador wedged underneath the trailer of a semi-truck.

The crash, which was first reported by Road & Track, happened in Georgia when a Lamborghini Aventador hit the rear of a semi-truck. The car was wedged beneath the rear of the truck, crushing its roof and front end.

The crash resulted in damage across almost the entire car, except around the Lamborghini’s iconic scissor doors. These remained operational, so could be opened in order to help the driver out.

The site reports that Spencer Hyde, 36, was driving along the Georgia highway “when he lost control of his Lamborghini and struck the back of an 18-wheeler.” Hyde picked up “minor injuries” in the crash, which caused two lanes of I-75 to close for nearly an hour and a half. The damage caused by the crash was captured by TikTok user @egrullon12, who shared footage of the aftermath online.

Local news site the Gordon Gazette shared a statement from Georgia State Patrol following its investigation into the crash, which determined that Hyde was “travelling at a high rate of speed” before losing control of the car. The site reports: