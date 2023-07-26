Everything Samsung Announced at Its Flippin’ Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Event

Samsung held its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 (folding version) tonight, announcing two new foldables in the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5, three new tablets, and two new watches, including the return of a classic.

There’s a lot to (Samsung Galaxy) Unpack(ed) here (sorry), so let’s speed run everything announced in Seoul tonight.

Everything Samsung announced at Galaxy Unpacked 2023

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Surprising no one at an event that used a flip phone as its promo pic, Samsung announced another flip phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The 5 is cuter, tougher, and more user-friendly than its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, but the standout is definitely the Flex window. This year, the Flex window gets a pretty massive upgrade, going from taking up maybe one-third of the space to almost all of it (3.4-inch). From here, you can properly reply to messages, not just via prompts. It also just feels like a massive improvement.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung’s other foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, was also unveiled at Unpacked 2023, giving us a brand new flagship phone in the body of a fold. The whole phone feels more premium, from the waterdrop hinge situation making things feel more seamless, through to the fact this thing is a productivity workhorse. The Z Fold 5 is Australia’s most expensive phone once again, with the 1TB handset setting you back a whopping $3,149.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, S9 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S range this year brings with it three new models: the S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra. The three tablets offer three different propositions – but they’ve all had a refresh over the S8 series, which, if you cast your mind back to February last year, dropped with a focus on video. This year, however, the focus seems to be on “immersive viewing and creative freedom”. Which this year also means underwater. Yep – you can write with this thing underwater.

Galaxy Watch 6 & Watch 6 Classic

The Galaxy Watch this year is all about health and fitness. But it also marks the return of the ‘Classic’ model that Samsung swapped out (last year, Samsung gave us the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro). The Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic have a 20 per cent larger display, as well as a larger keyboard. The Watch 6 has a 30 per cent slimmer bezel and the Watch 6 Classic has a 15 per cent thinner rotating bezel.

