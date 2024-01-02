Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning. Let’s get stuck in to today’s tech news.

1. Eagers details cyber incident

As reported by itNews by way of Reuters, Eagers Automotive has provided detail on a cyber incident that occurred over the Christmas period, noting that an outage involved unauthorised access to company systems by a third party. “Based on investigations to-date, the company is in the process of notifying a small number of individuals identified who may face serious risk of data misuse,” Eagers said in a statement.

2. New diabetes research could end regular insulin injections

As reported by the ABC, new research from the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute has discovered what may end up being a treatment for type 1 diabetes and could potentially result in an end to the need for regular insulin injections. The treatment uses existing cancer drugs, with the next phase involving pre-clinical trials on animals. “What we’ve discovered is the ability to harness the patient’s remaining pancreatic cells to influence those cells to behave like insulin-producing beta cells,” Professor El-Osta told ABC Radio Melbourne. “This could potentially modify the course of diabetes and potentially eliminate the need for round-the-clock insulin injections in some people living with type 1 diabetes.”

3. Twitter reportedly worth 71% less than what Musk bought it for

Fidelity, a mutual fund that helped Elon Musk buy Twitter (X), now says the platform is worth 71.5 per cent less than the $US44 billion it was purchased for in 2022. According to Axios, Fidelity cut the valuation of Musk’s social media platform by more than 10% in November when Elon Musk shared his thoughts on Jews and told advertisers to “go f**k yourselves.” Investors at Fidelity first marked down the value of its investment one month after Elon Musk’s purchase. In October, the mutual fund valued its shares in X at a 65 per cent discount. Fidelity doesn’t explicitly say why it valued X at a steeper discount to October, but major advertisers have fled the platform in droves in the last couple of months.

4. Huge EV sales records in Norway

As reported by The Verge, 82 per cent of new cars sold in Norway during 2023 were electric, according to sales figures released by the Norwegian Road Federation. The sales broke previous EV records in the country, and were up from 79 per cent in 2022. The Tesla Model Y made up almost a fifth of all new EV sales, though Volkswagen, Toyota, Skoda, and Volvo trailed behind.

5. India to study black holes

As reported by Phys.org, by way of Bloomberg, India has launched a satellite with the intention of studying black holes, ahead of a crewed mission in 2025. The satellite, named X-ray Polarimeter Satellite, will reportedly research X-Rays in space coming from 50 celestial objects.

BONUS ITEM: We need to go back.

Therapy: $1,000



App that makes it look like you’re drinking beer: $0.99 pic.twitter.com/k7HfB9AkHJ — Løri 🏳️‍⚧️ (@haylsho) January 2, 2024

Have a lovely day.