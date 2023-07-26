The Honda E Will Die Because Europe Loves SUVs Too Much

The Honda E is a car that we love the idea of, but we also fully understand why Honda doesn’t sell it in a lot of markets. It’s adorable and charming but still too expensive for the limited range it offers. But dammit, it’s so adorable. And did we mention that it’s charming? Sadly, though, the time of the Honda E will soon come to an end because even Europe is too obsessed with SUVs.

Speaking at the launch of the e:Ny1, Honda UK boss Rebecca Adamson told Autocar, “There won’t be more cars the size of the Honda E. I can say that confidently. The market demand in the UK is the SUV sector, so that’s why the focus is there. It’s a market-led product line-up. As long as that’s where the market is, we will continue to be SUV driven.”

Dammit, Great Britain. You had a good thing going, and you just had to throw it all away, and for what? Some lifted hatchbacks? You had the Ford Fiesta, and now all you have is the Puma. You had the Honda E, and now all you’ll get is the e:Ny1. Of all the things you could have copied from the U.S., you chose an obsession with crossovers?

Not houses with air conditioning? Not ice in your drinks and free refills? Not the national parks system? You literally looked at all of your options and chose crossovers? Really? The e:Ny1 will probably be fine, but will it be worth giving up the Honda E? Just because the battery is almost double the E’s size, you’re really going to tell people you drive an E-Colon-Nigh-One? And you’re proud of that?

You’re supposed to do better, England. Learn from our mistakes. Don’t just decide to make the same ones we have. Please. It doesn’t have to be this way. One day, you’re going to regret it.