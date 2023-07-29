The Star Wars: Acolyte Cast Tease the Show’s Epic Lightsaber Duels

Billy the puppet returns in a new look at Saw X. New Last Voyage of the Demeter clips herald Dracula’s awakening. Scooby Doo and Krypto the Superdog are ready to team up in a new movie. Plus, what’s next on Riverdale and Outlander. Spoilers away!
Saw X
Bloody-Disgusting has our first look at Jigsaw’s tricycle-riding puppet, Billy, as he appears in Saw X.
Meg 2: The Trench
A track from Harry Gregson-Williams’ score for Meg 2: The Trench is now available to stream on Youtube.
The Last Voyage of the Demeter
Three new clips from The Last Voyage of the Demeter seem to confirm each and every character enjoys their own Harbinger of Impending Doom speech.
Talk to Me
Elsewhere, a group of occult-loving teenagers have fun with a severed hand in the final TV spot for Talk To Me.
Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too
A new trailer confirms Warner Bros. will release Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too this September 26.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
The turtles go on a special mission in the final trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.
Star Wars: The Acolyte
The cast of Star Wars: The Acolyte hyped the series’ numerous lightsaber duels in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly. According to Manny Jacinto, “if you loved that sequence with Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan and Darth Maul, I think you’re going to enjoy this show.”
Co-star Charlie Barnett echoed his statements, adding, “I will say too—not to shade’ but we have a lot more tangible physical moves than I saw in that fight. As badass as it is, there’s a lot more grounded work that goes into our stunt training and our stunt performances.”
In the same interview, Dafne Keen additionally revealed the show’s fight choreography is “heavily influenced by samurai.”
Riverdale
Meanwhile, Josie performs her beat poetry piece “A Different Kind of Cat” in a clip from next week’s episode of Riverdale.
Futurama
Kif tells Amy their children are ready to walk on land in a clip from “Children of a Lesser Bog,” this week’s episode of Futurama.
My Adventures With Superman
Jimmy Olsen is kidnapped by “Bigfoot” in the trailer for this week’s episode of My Adventures With Superman.
Outlander
Finally, Claire need glasses in a clip from today’s new episode of Outlander.
Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.